Alleged kidnapping could be family drama, says Lapu-Lapu Brgy. Captain

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The alleged kidnapping that occurred last night in Barangay Subabasbas, Lapu-Lapu City, might just be a case of family drama.

This was the statement of Subabasbas Barangay Captain Ruben V. Patigdas Sr. when asked by Cebu Daily News Digital about the viral kidnapping incident that reportedly took place on Monday night, May 19, at Sitio Suba Panas near a subdivision in Lapu-Lapu City.

Patigdas said their barangay responded to the report after receiving a call at 7:30 p.m. that evening.

“Of course we responded. As the father of the barangay, we were definitely alarmed if the [alleged kidnapping] report proved to be true,” Patigdas said.

The alleged incident reportedly involved two children and a woman believed to be their mother. However, it remains unclear whether any of the three were actually kidnapped.

Patigdas added that the alleged victims were not residents of Subabasbas, but were instead from the neighboring town of Cordova.

“People say they came from swimming,” he said.

According to Patigdas, a crowd had already gathered at the scene of the incident.

Despite the number of onlookers, authorities could not confirm whether a kidnapping had actually occurred.

Additionally, the barangay has not received any official report from concerned parties.

“We’re still waiting to see if any reports will be filed in our office—perhaps from relatives or others,” Patigdas said.

CDN Digital also visited a local police station, but was told that no such incident had been reported. However, police confirmed they are still looking into the matter.

With no confirmation yet as to whether a kidnapping took place, Patigdas speculated that it might have simply been a case of family trouble.

“If there really was a kidnapping, someone should’ve already approached the barangay office,” he said. “It’s possible that it was just family drama mistaken by the public as a kidnapping.”

Patigdas emphasized the importance of avoiding premature conclusions, as these could cause unnecessary panic—especially since the area is near several subdivisions and a school.

“A hasty conclusion could make the public worry,” he said. “That’s why I advised people not to spread unfounded claims that it was indeed a kidnapping.”

He also confirmed that, aside from this alleged case, no kidnapping incidents have occurred in their barangay.

Patigdas further noted that the barangay has several safety measures in place to prevent such crimes, including a nightly curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., an automatic curfew alarm system, and regular foot patrols conducted by barangay tanods and police personnel.

