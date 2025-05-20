Anti-cybercrime task force shuts down alleged scam hub in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A joint anti-cybercrime task force shut down the office of an alleged scam operation on Tuesday, May 20. The office was located on the second floor of a building in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City, and was closed following a viral exposé on social media.

Authorities from the Cebu City Business Permit and Licensing Office, along with several police personnel led by PRO-7 Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan and Cebu City Police Office Director Enrico Figueroa, as well as members of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, a SWAT team, and other task force units, conducted an ocular inspection of the site. They also intended to serve a show-cause order.

However, the office appeared to have been abandoned, with computers, other equipment, and several personal belongings left behind.

Police officers secured the premises with police tape and posted the show-cause order on the door after confirming that the office was deserted.

The show-cause order was issued due to the company’s failure to secure a business permit.

No employees were found on-site, as they had reportedly fled the day before, on May 19, when the exposé went viral.

For context, the alleged “scam hub” recently drew public attention after YouTube content creator @mrwn released a video detailing the supposed scamming operations conducted by the business process outsourcing company.

According to authorities, the company had been under surveillance for some time. It previously operated in Barangay Lahug before relocating to Barangay Kasambagan.

During the inspection, Figueroa spoke by phone with a woman said to have sub-leased the building’s second floor. She stated she would consult her lawyer before making any statement.

With the alleged scam hub’s operations apparently shut down, authorities plan to secure an official search warrant to conduct a more thorough investigation of the abandoned equipment.

Meanwhile, the office has been sealed off to prevent tampering or loss of potential evidence related to the alleged crimes.

Authorities have yet to determine what specific charges may be filed, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

As cybercrimes continue to surface, Maranan stated that the Philippine National Police will remain vigilant in monitoring such activities and urged the public to report similar incidents to law enforcement.

“Just like in this case, the operation was exposed through Facebook and a hacker. We are calling on everyone with such skills to report any discoveries to law enforcement agencies,” Maranan said during an interview at the scene.

