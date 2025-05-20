Reconciliation or not, VP Sara impeachment trial still on

MANILA, Philippines — The impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte is still on, at least as far as Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada is concerned.

While commending President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos’ declaration that he is open to reconciling with the Dutertes, Estrada noted that the Senate is mandated by the Constitution to act on any impeachment complaint.

“From the very beginning, I have not agreed with holding an impeachment trial because it will only lead to division among us Filipinos,” Estrada said in a statement on Tuesday.

“But as duly elected members of the Senate, we are mandated by the Constitution to act on any impeachment complaint. The Filipino people deserve nothing less than a Senate that upholds integrity, objectivity, and respect for due process,” he added.

Articles of impeachment

The House of Representatives transmitted to the Senate the Articles of Impeachment against Duterte before Congress went on break on February 5.

According to Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, the Articles of Impeachment must be presented to the plenary first so the upper chamber can take cognizance of it and use this as a basis to convene an impeachment court.

The impeachment trial can start by July 30 during the 20th Congress, according to Escudero.

Estrada, nevertheless, lauded Marcos’ desire to reconcile with the Dutertes, saying this “demonstrates his intent to rise above political bickering and focus on national healing and progress.”

“Reconciliation was also my call and prayer before to our two highest leaders, and it is still my hope that it prevails today,” he said.

Political bickering

But for Sen. JV Ejercito, reconciliation between Marcos and the Dutertes may seem difficult at this point, as the conflicts and rifts may have already deepened based on news reports.

“We’ve been saying this too, ever since, that early political bickering and rifts have done nothing but hold us back. We are being left behind by our neighboring countries,” Ejercito said in a separate statement.

“We have so many pressing problems that need us to work together and stay focused,” the senator noted.

“I hope we can just prioritize the country’s current challenges. If we join forces, we can help our people and our country move forward,” he added.

Asked about the impeachment bid against the vice president, Ejercito simply said, “It’s a process.”

“It might take short of a miracle to do this because of the deep wounds inflicted. But let us pray for the best,” he said later.

“Realistically speaking, the impeachment is very divisive but it’s a process that the Senate has the duty to perform,” Ejercito further said.

‘Stop being divided’

But if Duterte’s known ally, Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, were asked, he would believe it would be better for the Senate to focus its energy on the betterment of the country.

“It will be better [if it does not push through anymore] so we can focus on the development efforts for our country and we stop being divided already,” dela Rosa said in a phone interview with Senate reporters.

“It will be better if does not push through,” he repeated.

The senator clarified he was not looking at ways to stop the impeachment move as he is, in fact, preparing to sit as a senator-judge when the trial pushes through.

“My preparation is [on the start of the trial] and I’m ready to serve as a senator-judge. That’s what I’m preparing for right now,” Dela Rosa stressed.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP