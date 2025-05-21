Cordova Mayor Suan debunks claims of overpriced cleaning supplies

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 21,2025 - 06:00 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan denied allegations that the town purchased overpriced muriatic acid and brooms.

During the election period, Suan’s opposing camp claimed that the town had bought muriatic acid at P15,000 per gallon and brooms at P5,600 each.

On Monday, May 19, 2025, during the flag-raising ceremony at the town hall, municipal accountant Vicente Sumalinog clarified the issue.

He explained that the P15,000 was used to purchase 60 gallons of muriatic acid, which is equivalent to P250 per gallon.

Aside from that, the P5,600 was used to buy 70 brooms, or P70 each.

Sumalinog believes that those who spread the false information may have only seen the procurement items listed in the Annual Procurement Plan (APP).

“So dili to tinuod nga tag P15mil, kay sa atong annual procurement plan wala man gu’y quantity diha, wala sa’y presyo diha. Wala pod nag-ingon nga tag kinse mil na siya,” Sumalinog said.

(So it’s not true that it costs P15,000, because in our Annual Procurement Plan, there’s no quantity listed there, no price either. It doesn’t say anywhere that it’s priced at fifteen thousand.)

Sumalinog explained that the quantity and unit cost of procured items can only be found in the Project Procurement Management Plan (PPMP), which is prepared by department heads and submitted to the Office of the Mayor for approval.

Once approved and consolidated, the PPMP is submitted to the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) secretariat and is included in the APP.

However, in the APP, the total quantity of items for the entire year, their individual prices, and the mode of procurement are no longer visible.

“Usahay kaning fake news man gud, kani maoy makadala ug guba ba or makadaot sa usa ka dokumento or data,” he added.

(Sometimes this fake news causes damage, especially to a document or data.)

Mayor Suan, for his part, appealed to Cordovanhons to choose leaders who will not deceive them or spread fake news and misinformation.

He also criticized some members of the opposition—former councilors of the town—saying they should have known better, given their familiarity with the procurement process.

“Unsa ma’y padulngan sa atong lungsod, kung ang atong padag-on sa lungsod sa Cordova ingon ato ang sinultian? Kabaw ko sa tinud-anay nga kabaw sila kung unsay tinuod. Kabaw sila nga ang silhig dili tag P5,600, kahibawo sila nga ang muriatic dili tag P15,000,” Suan said.

(What will happen to our town if those we elect to lead Cordova speak like that? I know for a fact that they know the truth. They know a broom doesn’t cost P5,600. They know muriatic acid isn’t P15,000.)

