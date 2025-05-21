Bohol: Jane Yap orders removal of campaign tarpaulins for recycling

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital Senior Copy Editor | May 21,2025 - 06:29 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Shortly after she won her reelection bid as mayor of Tagbilaran City in Bohol province, Jane Yap organized a cleanup drive to rid their city of campaign tarpaulins that were used in the midterm elections.

But instead of throwing all these tarpaulins at their dumpsite, Yap said that they would be using this as raw material for her “Trash to Bags Program.”

Moreover, Yap said that their cleanup was part of a healing process for divisions that might have been created by the May 12 elections.

“Pagpanglimpyo sa mga kalsada gikan sa (The cleanup of roads by removing) election tarps is more than just cleaning – it’s also about letting go sa kasakit, kasuko ug mga pulong nga nakapasakit (of all the pain and anger and hurtful words),” she said in a social media post on May 15, which is also the official start of the two-day cleanup.

“This is not just a cleanup, this is a healing process. May this act be a symbol of new beginnings, renewed friendships, and a stronger Tagbilaran,” she added.

Yap and members of her slate won in the midterm elections while her husband, former mayor John Geesnell “Baba” Yap was elected as the new representative of the first district of Bohol.

Recycling

Aside from organizing the cleanup, Yap also appealed for the donation of all election tarps to the City Livelihood and Community Development Unit for recycling.

Under her administration, Yap started a “Trash for Bags Program” wherein they process single use plastics, food wrappers and tarpaulins to produce something useful like bags.

The program benefits out-of-school youth and the women in their city.

“Together, let’s turn waste into livelihood opportunities and sustainable solutions!” Yap said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP