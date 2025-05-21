SM Seaside City Cebu welcomes families for the premiere of Disney’s Lilo & Stitch live-action film

The spirit of ohana lit up the screen at SM Seaside City Cebu as the mall hosted the Cebu premiere of Disney’s live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch last May 18, 2025, at its Large Screen Cinema, 2nd Level, City Wing.

Don’t miss the nationwide release of Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, in cinemas starting today, May 21, 2025.

Guests—many dressed in their best summer fits—enjoyed an exclusive early screening of the beloved story reimagined for a new generation. Starring Maia Kealoha as Lilo and featuring Chris Sanders reprising his iconic voice role as Stitch, the film brought waves of laughter, heartfelt nostalgia, and timeless lessons on love, family, and belonging.

Originally released in 2002, Lilo & Stitch became a beloved Disney classic for its quirky humor and emotional storytelling. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Hawaii, the animated film told the story of a lonely girl who adopts what she believes is a dog—only to discover he’s a runaway alien experiment. The film earned praise for its message of ohana, or family, which it defined as “no one gets left behind or forgotten.”

By hosting the premiere, SM Seaside City Cebu reaffirmed its role as the metro’s top lifestyle and entertainment destination, continuing to deliver magical moments to Cebuanos through world-class cinematic experiences.

