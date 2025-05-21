Last call for ‘Norm!’ as Cheers star George Wendt dies

LOS ANGELES, United States — George Wendt, the American actor best known for his role as the curmudgeonly Norm Peterson in “Cheers”, has died, a representative said Tuesday.

Wendt, who was 76, was nominated for six successive Emmy awards for his role as the perennial barfly opposite Ted Danson in one of television’s most successful ever sitcoms.

READ: Matthew Perry’s death: ‘Friends’ actor’s assistant, 5 others charged

“George’s family confirmed the news of his death early Tuesday morning, announcing he died peacefully in his sleep while at home,” the family’s representative, Melissa Nathan, told AFP.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him.

“He will be missed forever.”

Wendt was also uncle to “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis.

The heavyset Norm was one of the regulars who sat at the bar in “Cheers”, swapping banter with postman Cliff (played by John Ratzenberger) and psychiatrist Frasier Crane (played by Kelsey Grammer), among others.

The three had beers served to them by head barman Danson and his younger — and somewhat dimmer — sidekick Woody, played by Woody Harrelson.

READ: Val Kilmer, ‘Batman Forever’ and ‘Top Gun’ star, dies at 65

Fellow cast members paid tribute to Wendt after news of his death broke, with Danson saying he was “devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us.”

“It is going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie.”

Ratzenberger said he was “heartbroken.”

“For 11 years on ‘Cheers,’ we shared a stage, a lot of laughs and a front-row seat to one of television’s most beloved friendships.

“George brought Norm to life with a subtle brilliance — the kind that made it look easy. That was his gift.”

Rhea Perlman, who played hard-nosed waitress Carla said Wendt had been the “sweetest, kindest man.”

“It was impossible not to like him.”