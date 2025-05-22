The Monkey Bar by Chef Jenzel brings fire and flavour to the shores of BE Resort Mactan

What happens when one of the country’s most daring culinary creatives sets up his grill by the sea? On a single unforgettable night at BE Resort Mactan, The Monkey Bar by Chef Jenzel Fontilla lit up Cebu’s coastline.

Literally and figuratively, the wildfire cookout of The Monkey Bar by Chef Jenzel brought fire, flavour, and heart right to the shores of Mactan.

The Man Behind the Flame

From the modest kitchens of Bohol to the spotlight of Cebu’s thriving food scene, Chef Jenzel Fontilla has carved a space where authenticity and experimentation collide.

“I started as my mom’s sous chef,” he recalled. “We’re Ilocanos, and food is very important to us.” That early foundation has grown into something much larger, a career defined by fearless creativity and a deep respect for Filipino cuisine.

His concept, The Monkey Bar, first opened at BE Grand Bohol in 2022. Born from what started as a light-hearted pitch for the BE Group, “BE Grand Bohol is a five-star hotel, so I suggested, lagyan natin ng abuhan,” he told CDN Digital in an exclusive interview. That abuhan, a traditional open-fire grill, would become The Monkey Bar’s signature feature, where Filipino cuisine is not just honoured but reimagined.

Chef Jenzel takes pride in a house specialty called Kosakos, a smoked beef dish perfected through a unique technique that delivers unbelievable tenderness, which was served on the one-night-only event.

Another highlight was their version of Tuslob Buwa, a beloved Cebuano dish traditionally made with pork brains. “Some people don’t eat pork brains,” Chef Jenzel explained, “so we swapped it with crab fat and to balance it out, we added laing. We actually developed this dish just 12 hours before the event.”

This very innovative step reflects the mission of Chef Jenzel’s team. “Most of our staff, it’s their first time in F&B,” he said. “We’re a young team, and I’m the oldest. We’re really hungry to learn, and we never stop innovating.” This spirit of reinvention extends to the food itself, it told the story of craft, community, and culture.

A Taste of Bohol is a Treat for Cebu

This one-night-only event brought more than just great food to the city—it brought a new energy. Thanks to BE Group’s bold vision and Chef Jenzel’s artistry, the pop-up bridged islands, flavours, and communities.

“The Monkey Bar is very famous in Bohol,” said Stella Alberto, General Manager of BE Resort Mactan. “So the BE Group decided to try another audience—another set of food lovers. And I’m sure Cebuanos will love it, especially those who have a distinct taste in culinary.” She added, “We didn’t expect this many diners. We feel really ecstatic.”

And with the overwhelming turnout and glowing feedback, this likely won’t be the last. “Definitely, yes,” Alberto confirmed. “We will bring them back here and bring this unique and extraordinary experience closer to Cebuanos.”

So whether you’re a devoted foodie or just someone looking for something bold and flavourful by the beach, keep an eye out. The Monkey Bar by Chef Jenzel may just be lighting up a shoreline near you soon, and when it does, it’ll be worth every bite.

