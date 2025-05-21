UP Cebu’s DukiTuki 2025 forum unites top thinkers on communication, AI, and cultural change

A powerhouse lineup of speakers whose work embodies this year’s theme, Disruptive Currents: Reimagining Communication in an Era of Technological and Cultural Shifts, will headline the 5th DukiTuki Communication Program Research Forum 2025 at the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP Cebu).

Set for May 22–23, 2025, the two-day forum will feature:

Dr. Alexander G. Flor, Professor Emeritus at UP Open University and a pioneer in knowledge management and development communication Dr. David Siglos Jr., a scholar of queer digital narratives and Filipino literature Leo Lastimosa, award-winning tri-media journalist and enduring voice of the Cebuano experience



Together, these thought leaders will explore how communication is shaped and reshaped by technology, identity, and power in an age of cultural transformation.

DukiTuki Day 1 highlights – May 22, 2025

The event opens at 9:00 AM with a keynote address by Dr. Flor, followed by parallel sessions in the afternoon featuring thesis and paper presentations under the following themes:

The Public Sphere, Social Media, and Democratic Discourse Gender Issues, Women Empowerment, and Queer Performative Space Digital Literacy, Multimodality, and Artificial Intelligence Pulong: Tinubdan sa Alamdag Counterhegemony, Decolonization, and Fandom Journalism, Artificial Intelligence, and the Cebuano Language and Culture



Also on Day 1 is the hands-on workshop “AI am Ready: Artificial Intelligence as Pedagogical Scaffold”, a collaborative initiative with UP Cebu’s Ugnayan ng Pahinungód. This session responds to the growing need to integrate AI into education, equipping teachers with tools for personalized learning, adaptive feedback, multimodal instruction, and ethical engagement with AI in the classroom.

DukiTuki Day 2 Highlights – May 23, 2025

Day 2 will open with a plenary talk by Dr. Siglos Jr.on Bakla Bildung, an exploration of Brenda Mage and The Social Climber Squad during the lockdown. Using talak—a queer performative mode of excess and disorientation—he critiques dominant narratives and reveals new forms of *bakla* intimacy, resistance, and world-making.

This will be followed by another round of student- and faculty-led parallel sessions beginning at 10:00 AM.

The forum will conclude with a plenary featuring **Mr. Leo Lastimosa**, known for his independently produced digital news programs Baruganan and Panahom sa Kilumkilom. The session will include the presentation of faculty research on Baruganan and a student thesis on Panahom, followed by an open forum with Lastimosa on journalism, digital migration, and the evolving Cebuano public sphere. The session will be moderated by multi-platform journalist Annie Fe Perez Gallardo, with Asst. Prof. Ma. Theresa Q. Tabada serving as the reactor.

MACM Program Launch

In line with the spirit of innovation and critical inquiry that defines DukiTuki, the UP Cebu Communication Program—organizer of the annual forum—announces the launch of its Master of Arts in Communication and Media (MACM) beginning Academic Year 2025–2026.

The MACM program is designed to equip aspiring scholars, educators, and professionals in Cebu and the Visayas with advanced skills in communication, critical thinking, and socially impactful research. Rooted in the principles of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the program emphasizes transformative approaches to health communication, climate change narratives, nonviolent communication, and ethical media practices.

With a strong regional grounding and forward-looking framework, MACM aims to cultivate communication leaders capable of shaping more inclusive, sustainable, and informed societies.

For inquiries, interested parties may contact the program via [email protected]