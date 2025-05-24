Vista Land celebrates Mother’s Day with MOMScapes, a summer wellness salute

Vista Land gave self-care a new meaning by honoring the people who deserve it most—mothers. Through MOMScapes, a special campaign held across its residential communities nationwide, Vista Land, the country’s leading integrated property developer, turned Mother’s Day into a series of rewarding activities that helped the heart of every home shine from the inside out.

Through MOMScapes, Vista Land reminded families that wellness is an act of care, especially for mothers. By creating spaces for rest, connection, and joy, the campaign honored motherhood and the holistic well-being of women who deserve to be cherished every day.

A Space for MOMents

A highlight of the occasion was the Wellness Pop-Up Hub, a corner where mothers enjoyed spot massages from trained therapists. Complementing the experience was a refreshments bar offering herbal teas, fresh fruit, and sandwich samplers—perfect for keeping guests energized during the summer heat.

Guests received complimentary consultations from expert partners at the Skincare Station, where moms learned about summer-safe products tailored to their skin types. The Scent Serenity Aroma Journey booths introduced participants to mood-based aromatherapy blends designed to relax, refresh, and reinvigorate the senses. A guided breathing session helped bring calm and balance, encouraging moments of mindfulness and renewal.

Another segment of MOMScapes was a flower arrangement session, where mothers and children bonded over colorful blooms. Creating floral designs together became a shared experience filled with smiles and quiet joy—a beautiful reminder that the most meaningful gifts are often made together.

High-Tech Relaxation with Zion Philippines

Vista Land partnered with Zion Philippines to add a modern twist to the festivities. Their state-of-the-art massage chairs became a crowd favorite, offering moms soothing relaxation sessions. The trusted name in wellness technology also handed out discount vouchers, inviting guests to explore their premium recliner chairs and portable massager collections for an upgraded self-care routine.

Outdoor sauna sessions following guided yoga exercises were held during sunrise and sunset. These moments of meditation helped mothers reconnect with themselves and nature, nurturing an inner sense of grace and gratitude.

Wellness with Mom Digital Contest

Extending the celebration into the digital space, Vista Land and Camella launched the Wellness with Mom contest on Facebook. Participants shared stories that showed how they bonded with their mothers through activities such as home-cooked meals, gardening, reading, or home workouts.

They were also invited to answer the question, “What is your dream at-home wellness space for your mom and why?” From lush gardens, meditation areas, and book nooks, submissions captured the heartwarming wishes of families who wanted to give back to the women who do it all.

Jac Benito Castro was selected as the winner of a Zion Ultimate Recliner Chair through the official Camella Facebook page, while KM Luna and Dona Zap each took home a Zion Eye Massager and Zion Gun Massager, respectively, for their touching visions describing how their moms would enjoy a cozy, comforting space at home.

On the official Vista Land Facebook page, Tracilyn Miranda Ong received a Zion Neck Massager for her endearing post featuring a candid glimpse into her and her mother’s nighttime routine.

