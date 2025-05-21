New format, same hardcourt intensity awaits SHAABAA season 28

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 28th season of one of Cebu’s longest-running and most prominent alumni-based basketball leagues, the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA), kicks off on May 25 at the Magis Eagles Arena, SHS-Ateneo de Cebu in Canduman, Mandaue City.

This year’s tournament ushers in significant changes under the new leadership of SHAABAA president Dr. Chammy Dalawampu, while keeping the same level of intense basketball action.

SHAABAA will feature only two divisions—B and C—streamlining from the previous three. Division A has been merged with Division B. The younger alumni groups will continue to compete in Division C.

A new drafting system will also be introduced in Division B to ensure a level playing field.

“This allows players from batches who can’t form a full team the opportunity to play, while giving existing teams a chance to strengthen their rosters through the draft. This raises the level of competition and makes every Division B game worth watching,” said Dalawampu.

EXPANDED PLAYOFF FORMAT

Another key change this season is the expanded playoff format. Instead of the usual four teams, six will now advance to the postseason, a move expected to inject more excitement into the league.

Only two teams from the old Division A remain—Core Pacific Money Exchange and 2KCares.org. They will now compete in Division B, along with guest team Magis Medical Fund, composed of SHS-AdC faculty and staff. In total, Division B will have 11 teams, while Division C will field eight.

To maintain quality and fairness on the court, SHAABAA has tapped the Metro Cebu Basketball Referees Association (MCBRA), the same officiating group trusted by the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI).

Despite the changes, Dalawampu is confident this season will go smoothly. He noted the importance of keeping alumni and fans engaged through game highlights and live streaming on social media and YouTube. He also hinted at plans for a revamped All-Star Game format spotlighting the Jubilarian Batch 2000.

“Typical of Sacred Hearters, competition runs in our blood,” said Dalawampu.

“Right now, it’s the calm before the storm, but come opening day, I expect all that pent-up adrenaline to explode. The players will be fired up with the spirit of competition,” he added.

The opening parade begins at 10 a.m., with the first games tipping off at 1 p.m.

