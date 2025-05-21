Pagasa: Rainy season expected to start early June

MANILA, Philippines — The rainy season is expected to start in early June, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday.

Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja explained that declaring the start of the rainy season now is still impossible since the easterlies, or the warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean, will continue to prevail in the coming days.

“We will count for five days where the criteria is that the wind comes from the west or the westerlies and we should have reported rains in the western side of Luzon and Visayas,” Estareja said in Filipino during Pagasa’s 5 a.m. weather forecast.

He also said that the westerlies are expected to prevail during the last days of May, or from May 29 to May 31.

“It means, at the earliest, we can record the onset of the rainy season in the first days of June and this might lead up to the first or second week of June but at the earliest, expect it at the first days of June,” Estareja noted.

Meanwhile, he said that huge portions of Mindanao, Palawan, and Visayas will continue to experience rains from Thursday to Sunday due to the intertropical convergence zone, or the convergence of winds from the northern and southern hemispheres.

He added that easterlies will continue to bring hot and fair weather in portions of Luzon and Visayas while there are chances of thunderstorms.

