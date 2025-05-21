cdn mobile

Costa Rica: Prison guards catch drug-smuggling purr-petrator

By: Agence France Presse May 21,2025 - 03:44 PM

Costa Rica drugs cat

This frame grab from a video footage released by the Costa Rica Ministry of Peace and Justice shows a cat caught attempting to smuggle drugs into a Costa Rican prison in Limon, Costa Rica on May 20, 2025. Costa Rican officers at the Pococi Penitentiary, in Limon, catch a cat carrying two packages of drugs attached to its body. The cat was carrying packages containing 235.65 grams of marijuana and 67.76 grams of crack, according to authorities. | Photo by Agence France-Presse

Guards in Costa Rica have intercepted an unusual prison drug delivery, catching a cat as it jumped over the periphery fence at night with marijuana and crack taped to its body.

The black-and-white feline, carrying over 230 grams of marijuana and 67 grams of crack cocaine in two packages, was captured this month at a prison in the canton of Pococi, the justice ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

It shared a video of a guard climbing a perimeter fence to catch the cat burglar.

Later, the feline is seen on a prison table while guards cut the packages from its tiny body.

“Thanks to the quick actions (of the guards) the feline was caught and the packages were removed, thus preventing them from reaching” the inmates, said the ministry.

The cat was taken to an animal welfare society.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: CAT, Costa Rica, drugs, prison
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.