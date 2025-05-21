Sledgers unveils Spring/Summer 2025 Collection at newly renovated Ayala Center Cebu store

French heritage brand Sledgers made a strong return to Cebu, celebrating the grand reopening of its newly renovated store at Ayala Center Cebu, where media, guests, and aficionados gathered to witness the debut of the Spring/Summer 2025 collection and the brand’s renewed commitment to craftsmanship, comfort, and the modern gentleman’s wardrobe.

Founded in France in 1921 and first introduced to the Philippines in Cebu over 20 years ago, Sledgers remains committed to crafting shoes for the man who moves with intention.

The new store design, reimagined to resemble a European gentleman’s club, welcomed guests into a space that embodies the brand’s ethos — refined, understated, and designed with purpose. Rich textures, tailored finishes, and a contemporary interior palette provided the perfect canvas to reintroduce Sledgers to Cebuano style setters.

The event officially opened with a ceremonial toast and ribbon cutting, graced by executives, media, and VIP guests — including Primer Group of Companies CEO and Co-founder Jimmy Thai, who spoke to the brand’s deep ties to Cebu and its enduring legacy in Philippine retail.

Following the ceremonial toast, guests explored the SS25 collection in a guided walk-through led by Edward Roxas, Regional Brand Manager for Sledgers, who offered insights into the brand’s latest design direction, technical innovations, and the thinking behind its evolving aesthetic.

The Noel Penny Loafer took the spotlight — Sledgers’ flagship model, now updated with a shortened vamp and pre-polished leather that gives it a clean, straight-from-the-box shine. It arrives this season in black and coffee, with a new wine colorway featuring a contrasting black rubber outsole.

Also on view were two new lace-up models: the Danilo and Pietro derbies. Designed in full and top-grain calf leather, both styles are built for everyday wear but with thoughtful touches — curved piping, sculpted vamps, and sturdy outsoles — that give each pair a polished look without feeling overdesigned. As with all Sledgers footwear, Ortholite insoles come standard, ensuring all-day comfort with every step.

A styling showcase led by fellow Sledgers wearers offered guests modern takes on incorporating Sledgers footwear into a range of everyday looks — from boardroom polish to weekend ease — reinforcing the brand’s vision of stylish, all-day wearability.

The new Sledgers store is now open at the Ground Level, Ayala Center Cebu, featuring the full Spring/Summer 2025 line and the brand’s most iconic silhouettes. Visit the store to experience refined French craftsmanship in person, or explore the collection online at www.sledgers.com.ph.