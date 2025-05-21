Sinulog to stay at CCSC in 2026 — Archival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sinulog Festival will remain at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) in 2026, Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr. confirmed this on May 20.

Archival said the decision was based on accessibility, tradition, and the religious nature of the event.

He believes the downtown venue is more suitable for the annual festival compared to the South Road Properties (SRP), where it had been temporarily moved in recent years.

“The Sinulog will go back to the original place where it was conceptualized,” he told reporters.

READ: For better or for worse: The ‘old’ Sinulog is back

“Mas daghan ang makatan-aw. Worship ni sa Señor Sto. Niño. Ibalik lang nato kay mas duol sa simbahan,” Archival added.

(Many can see (the festival). This is a worship to the Señor Sto. Niño. Let’s just bring it back there because it is nearer to the church.)

Archival explained that many devotees rely on public transportation, making the CCSC more practical than the SRP, which was farther from the city center and harder to reach for most people.

READ: Cebu’s streets reverberate with ‘Pit Senyor!’

“Kung SRP, dili man gud tanan naay sakyanan,” he said.

(If it would be at the SRP, not everyone have vehicles.)

The SRP hosted the Sinulog Grand Parade in 2023 and 2024 under former mayor Michael Rama, who pushed for a more spacious venue and promoted the area as a future events hub.

However, the move drew criticism from attendees due to heat, limited shade, and transportation challenges.

READ: LIST: Sinulog Festival 2025 winners

The festival was brought back to the CCSC in January 2025 under outgoing Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who called the return a “learning experience” and part of efforts to improve how the event is run in the future.

Archival, a member of the Bando Osmeña–Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), which backs development at the SRP, said the Sinulog’s location should reflect the purpose of the celebration more than any long-term infrastructure plans.

He stressed that while the SRP may be fit for other major gatherings, the Sinulog should stay close to the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, where the festival had its roots.

Held every third Sunday of January, Sinulog is one of the country’s most popular festivals. It draws millions of devotees and tourists each year for its street parades, religious processions, and cultural performances in honor of Cebu’s patron, Señor Santo Niño.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP