Toledo City delegation endures 17-hour journey to Laoag

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Toledo City’s lean delegation is ready to represent Central Visayas in Palarong Pambansa 2025, set from May 24–31 in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

Despite being a lean group, the delegation boasts of its skilled and promising athletes, led by Apple Rubin, a double gold medalist at the 2nd ASEAN+ Age-Group Chess Championships held earlier this year.

The city sent 12 athletes, six coaches, and officials from the Department of Education Toledo City Division to join the rest of Region 7 in the annual national meet.

Rubin will compete in the chess tournament alongside fellow player Reduard Contaoi. They’ll be mentored by none other than Atty. Jeah Gacang, co-owner of the professional chess team Toledo Xignex Trojans.

Toledo’s taekwondo contingent includes Ron Lee Ariate, Val Daniel Lagnason, Jucem Velkian Bendanillo, Jules Lawrence Gomez, and Rafael Tadique for the boys’ elementary and secondary divisions. The girls’ team features Stiffy Gyl Canedo, Alreena Vien Chuan, Raighna Genovesa, Zoila Kyline Natad, and Shannelle Alexis Tango-an.

Palarong Pambansa delegation

The delegation is completed by coaches Maria Lorena Genovesa and Giovanni Genovesa, chaperone Chicky Natad, and DepEd officials Jerica Laude Matab-ang, Dr. Benedicto Ubod (Division Sports Coordinator) , and Jeric Clemente.

“Of course, we’re hoping our athletes will bring home medals,” said Dr. Ubod.

“But whether they win or lose, the joy they find in competing is what matters most. Just being here already makes them winners in our eyes, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

The Toledo City group was among several delegations that endured a grueling 17-hour road trip from Cebu to Ilocos Norte.

For Atty. Gacang, the long journey was well worth it.

“Palarong Pambansa is the dream stage for student-athletes, and we’re honored to be part of their journey,” said Gacang.

“After an epic 17-hour trip—leaving Toledo at 9 a.m. and arriving in Ilocos Norte at 2 a.m. the next day—we’re excited to see our athletes shine,” she added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP

The PALARONG PAMBANSA 2024: A CDN DIGITAL SPECIAL ONLINE COVERAGE is in partnership with: