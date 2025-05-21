Cebuano Kristian Porter shocks Ateneo with decision to leave

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano big man Kristian Porter surprised the Ateneo community after deciding to leave Ateneo de Manila University.

The 19-year-old forward, who had a promising rookie season in the recent UAAP campaign alongside fellow Cebuano Jared Bahay, made the announcement on Tuesday, May 20, through his team manager Epok Quimpo.

“This was a really tough decision,” said Porter, a proud product of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles program.

“I spent my elementary years in SHS-Ateneo de Cebu, then moved to Ateneo de Manila for high school and college. Ateneo has always been home to me, but I felt this was something I needed to do. I don’t even have clear plans yet on what comes next, but I believe this is the right step for my personal growth,” he added.

TRANSITION

Porter transferred to Ateneo de Manila in Grade 9 and quickly made his mark on the Blue Eaglets, earning Mythical Team honors in both years he played in high school.

As a college freshman with the Blue Eagles, the 6-foot-5 forward averaged 6.57 points and 6.86 rebounds in 14 games, showing plenty of potential for a first-year player.

Still, Porter admitted the transition to university life wasn’t easy.

“My first semester was pretty rough,” he said. “But I saw it as a learning experience and really put in the effort to bounce back in the second semester.”

He also shared how difficult it was to balance academics with training.

“I wasn’t able to join team practices for most of the second semester because I had to focus on catching up with my schoolwork,” he explained. “That was a tough call, but I needed to prioritize my studies at the time.”

FRESH ENVIRONMENT

Now, Porter says he’s simply looking for a fresh environment where he can continue to grow both as a student and as an athlete.

“There’s no bad blood at all,” he clarified. “I’m just looking to grow more as a person and maybe gain a new perspective. That’s really what this is about.”

He hasn’t committed to another school yet and says he’s not in a rush.

“I haven’t talked to any school,” he said. “Right now, I just need to rest. This year took a lot out of me physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

Kristian is the son of Edmund Porter, who owns the Porter Marina Yacht Club in Liloan, Cebu. He made sure to thank the entire Ateneo community both in Quezon City and Cebu for their support over the years.

“I’m really thankful for everything,” he said. “To Boss MVP (Manny V. Pangilinan), my coaches, teammates, professors, and managers, thank you for the opportunities and the lessons. Even though I never got to meet my scholarship sponsor, I’ll always be grateful to him. I’ll carry everything I’ve learned as I move forward.”

