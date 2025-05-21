PNP determined to track down alleged Cebu scam hub employees

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine National Police is determined to track down the employees of the alleged scam hub in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City.

Cebu City Police Office Director Col. Enrico Figueroa made this promise after authorities shut down the office of the alleged scam hub on Tuesday, May 20.

The establishment was served with a show-cause order for operating without a business permit, which purportedly led to the temporary halt of its operations.

However, when the authorities arrived, the premises appeared deserted, and no employees were found.

Police officers were only there for an ocular inspection, as they did not possess a cease and desist order or a search warrant.

“We didn’t touch anything or open any equipment here,” Figueroa said.

The employees of the alleged scam hub recently went viral after a YouTube content creator exposed their operations, attracting both public and police attention.

“We’ll identify all of them,” Figueroa stated.

He also revealed that the office had been under surveillance and was vacated shortly after the video went viral.

“The operations here have stopped since yesterday (May 19),” Figueroa added.

However, reports indicate that the scam hub had already ceased operations as early as May 16.

The alleged scamming activities targeted foreign victims, while the employees involved were Filipinos. It remains unconfirmed whether those Filipinos were Cebuano.

Based on their findings, Figueroa said the alleged scam hub was merely leasing the office space as well as the computer equipment used in their operations.

“They just rented the place. The equipment was part of the package. All they needed were people to run the operation,” Figueroa explained.

Reportedly, neighboring tenants were also unsure about the legitimacy of the business.

“In our investigation, their neighbors expressed doubts about what was really going on inside. The place was noisy, with loud music playing. It didn’t seem like a legitimate office,” Figueroa shared.

With the office now sealed, police are awaiting a search warrant to investigate the abandoned equipment and premises.

“We cannot open these computers and laptops without a search warrant,” Figueroa emphasized.

As for the specific nature of the crime the alleged scam hub was involved in, Figueroa said the investigation is ongoing.

“We’re still investigating this,” he stated.

Figueroa also confirmed the possibility of involving the hacker behind the viral exposé to assist in the investigation.

