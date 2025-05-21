AJ Paciones battles Yotboon for WBO title in Thailand

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Thai journeyman Sanchai Yotboon is once again slated to face a Cebuano boxer—this time, it’s unbeaten world-ranked Arvin Jhon Paciones.

The two fighters will clash for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight title on May 31 at the World Siam Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Their bout is part of a nine-fight card promoted by FCC Promotions and the Highland Boxing Team.

Paciones, a 20-year-old native of Brgy. Santa Cruz, Cebu City and currently based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, enters the ring with a spotless 10-0 record, including five knockouts.

He is ranked No. 2 in the World Boxing Association (WBA) junior flyweight division and is aiming to break into the WBO’s top 15 with a win.

This will be Paciones’ first fight in 2025, following a unanimous decision victory over China’s Xiang Li last December 24 in Bangkok for the WBA Asia light flyweight title.

Yotboon, 28, last faced a Cebuano boxer on that same date—December 24—when he suffered a first-round knockout loss to top-ranked contender Cristian Araneta in Mandaue City.

Since then, he has bounced back with two straight wins against fellow Thai fighters, improving his record to 18-9 with 12 knockouts.

