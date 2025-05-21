cdn mobile

Cebu FFB to represent Philippines in NBFO China Flag Football Open

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 21,2025 - 08:04 PM

Cebu FFB’s men’s and women’s teams are set to compete in the NBFO China Flag Football Open. Photo from Cebu Flag Football

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu will proudly represent the Philippines in the upcoming 2025 Ningbo Flag Football International Open (NBFO), set for May 24–25 in Ningbo, China.

Cebu FFB is sending both men’s and women’s teams to compete in the prestigious international tournament, which will feature strong squads from around the world.

The competition includes 20 teams in the men’s division and 17 in the women’s bracket, with participating countries including China, Hong Kong, Macao, Thailand, Mongolia, Kuwait, Russia, Mexico, Nigeria, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates.

In addition to Cebu FFB, two other Filipino teams will also compete: Sinag Pilipinas in the women’s division and the Huskies in the men’s.

Cebu FFB’s men’s roster features Ernesto Ybanez Jr., Keneth Sevilla, Emil Baleva, Daniel Edquid, Joseph Catingub, Aaron Billones, Seth Pilapil, Joules Perez, Kharvi Villas, Marco Manaloto, and Adrian Saladaga.

The women’s team is composed of Mac Melicor, Rosdine Torre, Joreen Genon, Danielle Sayson, Nica Cabarrubias, Shania Fidere, Nam Gecain, Jhuvan Baculot, Tricia Sainz, Sierra Polestico, and Queenie Chua.

All matches will take place at the Fenghua Sports Center in Ningbo.

In the group stage, Cebu FFB’s women’s team is in Group E alongside Beijing Sport University, Moscow Unicorns, and USA Flamin’ Hottie.

The men’s team will compete in Group C with Guangdong RMGD (China), South Korea ROK, Ulaanbaatar Warriors (Mongolia), and the California Curry Bombers (USA).

