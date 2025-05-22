MCPO steps up surprise inspections to enforce discipline

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 22,2025 - 06:00 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) is conducting random inspections of its six police stations and headquarters as part of its intensified campaign to enforce discipline and ensure compliance with police protocols, especially the prohibition on online illegal gambling.

These unannounced inspections aim to monitor the readiness, appearance, and conduct of police personnel while on duty.

MCPO Director, Police Colonel Cirilo Acosta, emphasized that discipline and integrity among officers are essential in maintaining public trust and upholding the credibility of the police force.

As part of the inspections, mobile phones of on-duty personnel are checked to ensure that officers are not engaging in or accessing online gambling platforms, which are strictly prohibited under police regulations.

The ongoing operation is being carried out in accordance with directives from the Philippine National Police national headquarters and regional offices.

“There have been incidents of policemen involved in illegal gambling or online gambling. To prevent such incidents from happening, we regularly conduct checks,” said Acosta.

“So far, so good. I think the entire MCPO personnel are compliant,” he added.

According to MCPO Spokesperson, Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, any personnel found violating the anti-gambling policy will face administrative consequences. If proven guilty, they will be charged administratively for less grave neglect of duty—a violation that includes failure to comply with lawful orders or instructions issued by a superior officer.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP