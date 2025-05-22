Marcos to Cabinet secretaries: Submit courtesy resignations

By: Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos - Philippine News Agency May 22,2025 - 08:37 AM

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed all Cabinet secretaries to submit a courtesy resignation, Malacañang announced Thursday.

The Palace said Marcos’ directive was meant to “recalibrate his administration” following the results of the 2025 midterm elections.

“This is not business as usual,” Marcos said, as quoted by Malacañang in a news release. “It’s time to realign government with the people’s expectations.”

READ: Lacson: Kiko, Bam benefited from Alyansa-DuterTen tiff

The move came just three days after Marcos, in the premiere episode of his “BBM Podcast” aired Monday, revealed that the performance review of Cabinet members is underway.

“This is not about personalities—it’s about performance, alignment, and urgency,” Marcos said.

Malacañang said the request for courtesy resignations would give Marcos “the elbow room to evaluate the performance of each department and determine who will continue to serve, in line with his administration’s recalibrated priorities.”

Marcos stressed that while many of his Cabinet have served with dedication and professionalism, the evolving needs of the country require “a renewed alignment, faster execution, and a results-first mindset.”

READ: Marcos on Alyansa bets: We hoped for more but we live to fight again

He said the Cabinet members who have delivered and continue to deliver “will be recognized.”

“But we cannot afford to be complacent. The time for comfort zones is over,” Marcos said.

“The people have spoken, and they expect results—not politics, not excuses. We hear them, and we will act,” he added.

The Palace said the latest development marks a clear transition from the early phase of governance to a “more focused and performance-driven approach.”

It assured the public of unhampered government services during the transition, stressing that stability, continuity, and meritocracy will guide the formation of Marcos’ leadership team moving forward.

“With this bold reset, the Marcos administration signals a new phase—sharper, faster, and fully focused on the people’s most pressing needs,” Malacañang said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP