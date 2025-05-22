Archival: Minority bloc will secure chairmanships in Cebu City Council

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For one of the few times in recent memory, minority councilors in Cebu City are poised to secure committee chairmanships under the incoming administration.

Cebu City Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr. has committed to ending the long-standing exclusion of the minority bloc from leadership roles in the City Council by ensuring they are granted committee chairmanships once the 17th Sangguniang Panglungsod formally reorganizes.

READ: Archival: Cebu City Hall workers to stay during 3-month review

In a recent media forum, Archival confirmed that a meeting among all newly elected councilors was held three days earlier to lay the groundwork for unity and fair representation, regardless of political alignment.

“I would like to tell you that three days ago, we had a meeting with all councilors and there’s an understanding that we have to help each other,” Archival said.

“But we don’t know yet how to take action on that, but basically Tommy Osmeña took the first action already. For the meantime, kana lang usa,” he added.

READ: BOPK, Kusug take control of Cebu City Council after 2025 elections

Although specific chairmanship assignments have yet to be announced, Archival said the intent is clear and that his administration will break from past practices by distributing power more equitably.

“There will be a different kind of handling of how things should be done, like the chairmanship. Sauna, the party minority, wala gyud—zero. But Karon, it will be different. You will see that in the next few weeks,” he said.

Archival, who currently serves as minority floor leader in the outgoing 16th City Council, pointed out that for years, the majority bloc has controlled all committee chairmanships, a practice criticized by opposition councilors for undermining balance and accountability in city governance.

READ: Comelec: 1.3 million voters overvoted in 2025 polls

In previous years, minority members were offered only committee memberships, not leadership roles. Some councilors, such as Mary Ann de los Santos and Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa, declined these offers, citing a lack of consultation and meaningful participation.

In July 2024, the council underwent a reorganization in which the majority once again retained control of all committees. This mirrored a similar episode in 2020, when the minority bloc in the 15th Council was also completely excluded from chairmanship posts.

Despite claims by then Vice Mayor Michael Rama that offers were extended to the opposition, minority councilors at the time, including Archival, asserted that no formal invitations were made.

Archival said the upcoming reorganization in the new council would reflect a more inclusive and collaborative approach.

“There’s an understanding that we need to work together,” he said. “It’s time we change how things are done.”

The incoming mayor did not specify which committees may be led by minority members but hinted that decisions would be finalized and announced in the coming weeks.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP