DepEd to hire 10,000 non-teaching staff nationwide — DBM

By: Luisa Cabato - Reporter May 22,2025 - 11:04 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the hiring for 10,000 non-teaching positions in the Department of Education (DepEd).

This move is meant to boost the volume of the education personnel nationwide.

A press release on Thursday said this batch was in addition to the 16,000 newly created teaching positions in public schools that were recently approved for the school year 2025 to 2026.

It said the approved positions will occupy Administrative Officer II posts with Salary Grade 11 to be distributed in elementary schools, junior high schools and senior high schools in all regions of the country.

READ: DepEd hiring 7,000 contractuals for nonteaching jobs

“When we released these positions, we also spoke with our Secretary of the Department of Education, Secretary Sonny Angara,” Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said, as quoted in the press release.

“Our request was to hopefully fill the teaching and non-teaching positions we opened, especially since the start of classes is near,” she noted.

“There are many of them, so we understand that it won’t be easy,” she added.

Last March, Angara said they would hire 7,062 school-based administrative support staff to spare teachers from non-teaching tasks.

This was in line with DepEd Order No. 002, series of 2024, which removes the administrative tasks from teachers./apl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP