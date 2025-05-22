NBA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins Most Valuable Player award

MIAMI, United States — Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named Most Valuable Player in the NBA for the 2024-2025 season on Wednesday.

Canadian-born Gilgeous-Alexander pipped Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets to the prize, which considers only performances during the regular season.

Broadcaster TNT said Gilgeous-Alexander won the vote 71-29 over Serbian Jokic, who has won the MVP award three times.

READ: NBA: Thunder roll into West finals with 125-93 rout of Nuggets in Game 7

Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished second to Jokic last year, shot almost 52 percent from the field as he led the Thunder to the best record in the league. Oklahoma City won 68 games and set a league record for scoring margin.

“You try so hard throughout the season to not think about it and just worry about playing basketball and getting better and trying to win games,” Gilgeous-Alexander told TNT.

“But as a competitor, as a kid dreaming about the game, it’s always in the back of your mind and I am very grateful to be on this side of the ballot,” he added.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the league with 32.7 points per game and also averaged 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

He became the first player to lead the league in games with at least 20 points (75), 30 points (49), 40 points (13) and 50 points (four) in a season since James Harden in 2018-19.

Gilgeous-Alexander’s only regular season game with fewer than 20 points was an 18-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs on October 30, 2024.

READ: NBA: Spurs’ Stephon Castle unanimous pick for All-Rookie Team

He scored at least 20 points in each of his final 72 games, the longest streak at any point in a single season since 1963-64.

The 26-year-old can yet crown his season with a championship with the Thunder up 1-0 in their Western Conference final against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Gilgeous-Alexander was quick to praise his teammates for their role in the individual honor.

“None of it is possible without the guys behind me. The amount of games we won and the fashion that we won the games is so impressive and it’s probably the main reason why I get the award,” he said.

He becomes the second player from Canada to earn the honor, along with two-time winner Steve Nash (2004-05 and 2005-06).

The last US-born player to win was James Harden in 2018.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the third player to win the award with the Thunder, joining Kevin Durant (2013-14) and Russell Westbrook (2016-17).

Jokic finished runner-up despite having produced his best ever season in terms of statistics.

The Serb averaged career highs in points (29.6), rebounds (12.7) and assists (10.2) and topped the NBA with 34 triple-doubles.

Jokic’s 61-point triple-double on April 1 was the highest-scoring triple double in NBA history. He is the only player to finish in the top three in scoring, rebounds and assists in a season.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP