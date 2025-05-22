Economic managers resign after Marcos orders Cabinet overhaul

MANILA, Philippines — Most members of the economic team and related departments agreed to submit their resignation on Thursday morning following President Marcos’ call for a “bold reset” of the Cabinet.

Transport Secretary Vince Dizon, who was appointed only in February, was the first to announce his courtesy resignation. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel was the next, followed by the budget and finance secretaries.

“We all serve at the pleasure of the President. I support all of his decisions, knowing that they are always made with the best interest of the Filipino people in mind,” Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said.

Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said: “The President carries the heavy burden of leading the nation through complex global and domestic challenges. This bold decision was made with his desire to put people and country first.”

“I have already submitted my courtesy resignation without delay or reservation,” Recto added.

Secretary Frederick Go, head of the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs told the Inquirer, “I serve at the pleasure of the President. Will be submitting mine within the day.”

Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque likewise said she has heeded President Marcos’ call. “Yes, I already tendered my resignation,” Roque told the Inquirer.

Secretary Arsenio Balisacan of the Department of Economy, Planning and Development said he was ready to “hand over the leadership to someone the President believes can better drive our nation’s development goals.”

Department of Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla also submitted his resignation “to allow the President to have a free hand in reorganizing his Cabinet for the remainder of his term.”

The energy chief added that his agency was “one with the President” in achieving cheaper, reliable, and sustainable electricity.

Even Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda, who had assumed office only in March, said he would follow Mr. Marcos’ directive.

“We stand by the President and serve at his pleasure. I will file my courtesy resignation,” Aguda said. “The DICT will continue to work to deliver the President’s mandate for the Filipino people.” – with reports from Tyrone C. Piad, Lisbet K. Esmael, Jordeene B. Lagare and Alden M. Monzon

