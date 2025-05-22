Tourism secretary to resign, thanks Marcos for chance to serve PH

MANILA, Philippines – Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said she would comply with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s sweeping directive to his Cabinet secretaries to tender their courtesy resignation in order to “recalibrate” his administration.

In a One News interview Thursday, Frasco said she stands by Marcos and serves at his pleasure.

“We all serve at the pleasure of the President and it is a privilege to serve our nation,” she said.

“I, myself, am ready to present the courtesy resignation, knowing that the transformation we have given to the tourism industry is one that has employed millions of Filipinos and contributed a lot to our nation and has led to the transformation of the Philippines into a destination to love,” she added.

Pending further official advice from the Office of the President, Frasco said work at the Department of Tourism would continue.

“We are in continued collaboration with our fellow government agencies to make sure that the work goes on as that is our top priority — to make sure that we fulfill the duties that have been mandated of us,” she added.

Malacañang said the request for courtesy resignations would give Marcos “the elbow room to evaluate the performance of each department and determine who will continue to serve, in line with his administration’s recalibrated priorities.”

Marcos said that while many of his Cabinet members have served with dedication and professionalism, the evolving needs of the country require “a renewed alignment, faster execution, and a results-first mindset.” (PNA)

