CCMC: Archival, Osmeña vow to complete hospital within a year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Incoming Cebu City leaders promise audit, action, and accountability to finally deliver the long-delayed hospital

Twelve years after construction began on the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr. and Vice Mayor-elect Tomas Osmeña have vowed to finish the long-delayed public hospital within a year of assuming office.

“I promise with Tommy Osmeña and the rest of the team that we will finish CCMC—maximum of one year—so that we can give healthcare and hospitalization benefits sa atong mga katawhan (to our people),” Archival said in a news forum.

Archival emphasized that completing the hospital was not only about finishing a building, but about fulfilling the city’s obligation to provide free and accessible healthcare, especially for its most vulnerable residents.

“That’s the main goal,” he added.

The construction of the CCMC began in 2012, following the demolition of the old facility after the 2013 Bohol earthquake. But after more than a decade, over P3 billion in spending, multiple contractors, and a string of controversies, the project remains incomplete.

Archival said his administration’s first step would be to conduct a comprehensive construction audit to determine the true status of the project, identify responsible parties, and establish a clear and lawful path forward.

“This is the one we are trying to look into because we don’t really know kinsa gyud klaro nga (who is the clear) contractor,” Archival said.

“As what I understand, there are four contractors. We need to clear it out with the consultants or designers kung kinsa man gyud ang (if who would really be) responsible if ever there would be issues in construction—whether structural, electrical—so that we can have a construction audit and know what needs to be done,” he added.

He said that the city could not afford to repeat past mistakes, noting how two private hospitals in Mandaue were completed in just two years, while the CCMC had dragged on for more than a decade.

“Sige tag himog project walay katapusan. Klaro nga indication that we don’t have the capacity to do a hospital nga kitay mu-build,” he said.

(We always make projects that are never completed. It is a clear indication that we don’t have the capacity to do a hospital that we are the ones building.)

For his part, Osmeña voiced support for the proposal of former Congressman Rodrigo “Bebot” Abellanosa to turn over the CCMC project to the national government.

He cited the massive cost overruns and legal complications that had bogged down the city-led effort.

Osmeña also noted that the hospital has already cost more than P3 billion, more than the Marcelo Fernan Bridge, which was completed for P2.2 billion.

“CCMC is a joke, a very sad joke on the expense of the people,” Osmeña said.

“Nestor has to solve that… I’m not looking into the details, it’s up to him,” he added.

He questioned the structure’s legality, saying it encroaches on public roads.

While Osmeña expressed skepticism about ambitions to make CCMC the “best hospital” in the city, he said what matters more would ensure that the government would deliver basic, reliable, and accessible health services without unnecessarily competing with private institutions.

“That’s the wrong approach,” he said. “The role of the government is to provide services in the regular hospital. Don’t be better than them because everybody will come over to you. We have to apply and spend money as wisely as possible.”

The CCMC has long been mired in bureaucratic confusion and questionable practices. In August 2024, then-Minority Floor Leader Archival called an executive session to investigate why construction had stalled despite billions in disbursed funds.

The session revealed contradictory testimonies from key officials.

Engineer Robert Varquez, the CCMC project director, said there were no ongoing physical construction activities, except for crane preparations and work on a charity surgical center.

However, Engineer Lowelle Corminal of the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) countered this, saying that civil works were ongoing, carried out by Dakay Construction, even though no formal contract had been executed, and no Program of Work and Estimates (POWE) had been approved.

Corminal admitted that no legal requirements had been met, raising serious questions about transparency and the legality of the ongoing work.

In an earlier interview, Archival emphasized the need to follow due process, including the preparation of a POWE, public bidding, and proper contract execution.

Any deviation, he said, undermined the integrity of the city’s procurement process.

A separate fund of P205 million in private donations, earmarked to complete the top floors of the CCMC, remains untouched due to delays in finalizing a trust fund agreement among the Cebu Medical Society (CMS), the donors, and the Cebu City government.

Dr. Peter Mancao, former CCMC chief and CMS president, said the fund was intended to be managed by CMS for transparency, but critics, including Councilor Mary Ann Delos Santos, flagged the arrangement for violating City Ordinance 2439, which mandates that all donations pass through the City Treasurer’s Office.

CMS, she said, received the funds directly without proper documentation, raising red flags about oversight.

Meanwhile, questions also linger over the P1 billion in pledges from private donors announced by suspended Mayor Michael Rama in December 2023.

Rama had promised that the hospital’s completion would come at zero cost to taxpayers, but the pledged funds remain untraceable and unaccounted for.

According to DEPW previous reports, over P1.1 billion has already been disbursed for the project across five construction phases since 2014: Phase 1 – P566 million; Phase 1.1 – P36 million; Phase 2 – P299 million; Phase 3 – P99 million; Phase 4 (ongoing) – P136 million out of an allocated P916 million

