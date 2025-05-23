A taste of paradise: Explore Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark culinary delights

At Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark, every experience is crafted with five-star precision, from chasing thrills through sprawling water attractions to soaking up the sun along a pristine beachfront. But beyond the palm-fringed views and luxurious accommodations lies another unforgettable adventure—a culinary journey as vibrant and diverse as the resort itself.

Jpark’s array of restaurants turns every meal into an experience. “We try to present as many different flavors as possible,” says Executive Chef Yi-Fan Chu. “Since our location is quite different compared to city hotels, our guests should be able to enjoy a wide range of cuisine without leaving the resort.”

Around the World in One Resort

The food scene at Jpark is a feast for the senses. Start at The Abalone Buffet Restaurant, where a colorful spread of Filipino, Japanese, Chinese, and international dishes awaits. It offers a hearty breakfast, a lavish dinner, and more. Here, every plate is a passport to flavor. Craving Korean food? Head over to Maru Korean Restaurant, where authentic Korean cuisine is served with flair. Experience tabletop grills, teppanyaki, bubbling stews and hot pots. Maru offers bold, umami-rich dishes made with traditional ingredients like fermented soybean paste and kimchi. “Our menu stays true to Korean flavors,” shares Chef Taehyun Oh. “But we also adjust slightly—less salty, less spicy—especially for first-timers, while ensuring Filipinos and foreigners alike can enjoy an authentic Korean experience.

For a taste of timeless Chinese flavors, Ching Hai Chinese Restaurant delivers both tradition and innovation on every plate. Dim sum, wok-fried delights, and signature dishes bring the spirit of China to the island, expertly prepared with the finest ingredients. While, fusion takes center stage at Olive’s Restaurant. Asian and Mediterranean flavors come together in quick, satisfying meals. Definitely, a great spot for casual dining with big flavors, perfect between a swim and your next spa session.

And when the sea breeze calls, Coral Seaside Restaurant answers. This oceanfront gem serves Mediterranean specialties and fresh seafood with a view that’s just as memorable as the meal. Expect clean, vibrant flavors that let the ingredients shine. For something more playful, Havana by the Sea brings the fun with Caribbean-inspired tapas, tropical cocktails, and a lively seaside ambiance. It’s a great place to kick back, share a plate (or three), and toast to island life.

If grilled meats are more your style, Galo Grill and Bar is a carnivore’s dream. Here, premium steaks and grilled specialties are served with a side of bold, smoky goodness. Every dish is cooked to perfection: rich, juicy, and deeply satisfying.

Specialty Experiences

Stop by J Lounge, the resort’s lobby café, for something light and sweet. “I invite everyone to visit Jpark to try our breads and pastries,” says Pastry Chef Rhamjie Antimaro. “We offer high-standard desserts and even local kakanin, from Luzon to Mindanao.” Whether you’re craving a buttery croissant, a slice of vanilla flan, or a traditional rice cake, there’s a treat waiting for you.

Meanwhile, kids and families will love Loopy’s House at Pororo Park, where snack time becomes an adventure in itself. This cheerful pit stop serves up kid-friendly bites to fuel little explorers.

Sip, Swim, and Savor

No island escape is complete without a cocktail in hand, and Jpark’s bars make it easy to indulge. You can lounge at the poolside or enjoy the ocean breeze while refreshing drinks and light bites are always within reach.

Sunset Bar is the ultimate chill zone, offering front-row seats to the island’s breathtaking view. Relax with a cold drink, soft music, and the gentle glow of dusk. It’s the perfect end to a perfect day.

Over at Aqus Island Bar, Aqus Pool Bar, and Aqus Beach Bar, the mood is always tropical. Fruity concoctions, frozen cocktails, and island-inspired snacks are served with smiles, sun, and salt-kissed air.

More Than a Meal

At Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark, food is an essential part of the vacation. It’s where cultures meet, memories are made, and every flavor tells a story. From sunrise breakfasts to sunset feasts, Jpark doesn’t just serve meals. It serves moments. Come hungry, leave happy, and return, again and again, for the taste of paradise.

Visit www.jparkislandresort.com for reservations and more details.