Sierra Madre on the brink: Can we stop mining before it is too late?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Satellite images don’t lie.

Once a lush and sprawling green lifeline, Sierra Madre’s forests in Dinapigue, Isabela, now bear the scars of mining and deforestation.

The images tell a story of loss.

A story echoed by thousands.

Stretching across Luzon for more than 500 kilometers like a protective spine, the Sierra Madre is the Philippines’ longest mountain range—nature’s sentinel against typhoons and torrential rains.

Its towering peaks and dense forests act as a shield to at least 64 million Filipinos, breaking storms before they wreak havoc on communities below.

Rivers weave through its valleys, nourishing farmlands and sustaining biodiversity found nowhere else.

It is not just land. It is a lifeline, legacy, and last defense.

On May 21, CDN Digital posted a carousel of satellite images from Google Maps, revealing the alarming deforestation in Sierra Madre.

The post has since amassed over 60 thousand reactions and 33.6 thousand shares, as Filipinos voice their outrage.

One netizen in writes this comment, “Heartbreaking to see this happening to Sierra Madre. Permits or not, this kind of destruction can’t be justified. We keep talking about protecting our environment, but we’re also allowing it to be slowly taken apart. Once these forests are gone, there’s no getting them back.”

Another pleads, “Goodness, shame on you DENR. Refresh your brains as to the effect of mining in the area.”

A third remark, “What are environmental laws for? Imagine the impact of these mining activities after 25 years.”

“All these government officials who permitted this operation will be greatly responsible and accountable for what is to come when nature hits back. People’s lives are in your hands!” a netizen expressed.

Even actor Jake Ejercito left a comment:

These voices are not just reactions. They are warnings.

Yet beneath its canopy, the battle rages—gold glitters, greed grows, and the ground is gutted for profit.

Deforestation and mining in Sierra Madre are not just environmental issues. It is a question of survival.

Every year, this mountain range shields Luzon from the full force of typhoons.

Its forests absorb torrential rains, preventing catastrophic floods. Its trees stand between communities and devastation. But mining is stripping that protection away.

The people stand at a crossroads—the pull of prosperity versus the price of preservation.

Corporations carve, communities concede, and laws lump behind their lust for riches.

Typhoons will come, as they always do.

The question is: when the next one strikes, will Sierra Madre still be standing?

