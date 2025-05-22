Jimuel Pacquiao trains alongside dad Manny ahead of pro debut

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jimuel Pacquiao Jr., the eldest son of boxing legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, is set to make his professional boxing debut on July 19 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, USA.

Jimuel will be featured on the undercard of his father’s highly anticipated return to the ring, where Manny Pacquiao is slated to challenge World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

While the full fight card has yet to be officially released, multiple sources have confirmed that the 24-year-old Jimuel will step into the ring for the first time as a pro.

READ:

Jimuel had a brief but promising amateur career, and his move to the pro ranks makes him the second of Pacquiao’s sons to turn professional.

His half-brother, Eman Bacosa is currently undefeated with a record of 6-0-1, including four knockouts.

Jimuel has joined his father’s training camp at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, California.

Videos and photos from camp show him working the mitts with longtime Pacquiao trainers Buboy Fernandez and Freddie Roach.

Manny himself has been closely observing his son’s preparations, adding a personal touch to what could be a historic night for the Pacquiao family.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP