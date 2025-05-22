COI Run: Charity race set to raise funds for outreach, disability care

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The upcoming COI Run is more than just a footrace. It’s a fundraising event organized by the Cebu Orthopaedic Institute (COI), where members combine their passion for sports with a commitment to serving the community.

Scheduled for June 15, the race will start and finish at Pescadores Road in the Cebu Business Park. During its official launch on Thursday, May 22, at Casino Español, COI president Dr. Jose Flordeliz highlighted the event’s role in expanding their outreach programs.

“We’re promoting our advocacy not only through our work as orthopaedic specialists but also by encouraging sports and healthy living,” said Dr. Flordeliz.

“This project isn’t for profit—it’s about raising funds for our outreach efforts.”

The launch was attended by several COI members, including Drs. Jose Antonio San Juan, Hester Renel Palma, Leopoldo Jiao III, Miguel Go, Paula Veronica Reyes Palma, Viennah Magcalas, Ken Magcalas, and Philip Barlaan.

COI is comprised of orthopaedic specialists with expertise in sports medicine, pediatrics, joint replacement, arthroscopic surgery, bone tumors, hand surgery, and spine surgery. Beyond clinical practice, many offer free or discounted services to indigent patients from Cebu and across the Visayas.

This year’s race follows the success of last year’s silver anniversary edition.

Adding deeper meaning to the event, proceeds will benefit the Missionaries of the Poor, supporting children with physical and mental disabilities. Other portions will be donated to medical organizations aligned with COI’s broader mission to promote community health and wellness.

“Last year marked our 25th anniversary, and it was a very successful event,” said Dr. San Juan.

“That’s why we’re organizing another fun run. Running is booming again, and we want to be part of that while staying connected with the community.”

The COI Run will offer four distances: a 21-kilometer half marathon, and 12k, 6k, and 3k races. The event expects 1,500 to 2,000 participants and will be held under the technical supervision of veteran race director Joel Juarez of Coco Running.

Cash prizes of ₱3,000, ₱2,000, and ₱1,000 will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in the 21k open category, as well as across 11 age groups ranging from 20 to 70 years and above. The 12k, 6k, and 3k races will offer the same prize structure for their top three finishers.

Even non-winning runners will have a chance to take home exciting raffle prizes, including a brand-new motorcycle, two window-type air conditioning units, a water dispenser, and more.

To register or learn more, visit the official COI Run Facebook page. /clorenciana

