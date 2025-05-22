P64.7M Megalotto Jackpot: Ticket sold in Laguna wins it

MANILA, Philippines – A bettor from Laguna bagged the P64.7 million jackpot in Wednesday’s MegaLotto 6/45 draw.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced Thursday that the winning ticket, purchased in Lucky Circle Corporation in Calamba City, Laguna, had the combination 23-25-28-19-10-18.

The winner has one year to claim the PHP64,712,644.60 prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City, subject to a 20 percent tax.

The ticket holder must present the winning ticket and two valid IDs to claim the prize money.

A total of 92 bettors also won P32,000 each for correctly guessing five of the six winning numbers, while 3,612 players will receive P1,000 each for matching four numbers, and 49,729 players will get P30 for hitting three digits.

The 6/45 Mega Lotto is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The PCSO urges the public to support its gaming products to raise more revenues for health initiatives, medical services, and other national charities. (PNA)

