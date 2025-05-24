American volunteer of CCFV plans to build a firehouse in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – In 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Keith A. Thornton Jr. arrived in Cebu City. His vacation soon transformed into a mission when he saw the urgent need for assistance in the local fire service.

Thornton connected with the Cebu City Fire Volunteers, Inc. (CCFV), an organization that welcomed his experience. That year, CDN Digital featured him, marking the beginning of his growing commitment to improving opportunities for fire volunteers.

Now, at 36, the former police officer and emergency management professional is leading a long-term initiative to build a firehouse, enhance training, and strengthen resources for the community.

Love and mission for Cebu City fire volunteers

Over the past five years, Thornton has returned to the Philippines more than 10 times, seeing his work as both a personal and spiritual calling.

“The Cebuanos,” he says, “have become my second family.”

His stay opened his eyes to the reality of Cebuano firefighters.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Thornton shared an observation:

“If you take a moment to drive through the City of Cebu and really look around, you’ll notice fire engines and ambulances parked in hazard areas—some in front of private driveways, others in vacant lots, university parking areas, or military bases.”

Without fire stations, fire volunteers face critical challenges that threaten safety and emergency response.

Thornton is set on acquiring land in Cebu to establish a firehouse for his team. While he hopes for government support, he is prepared to raise funds to make it happen.

He is planning to build a firehouse with living quarters, a kitchen, and a secure garage for emergency vehicles, as well as a training center that will allow collaboration with other brigades while offering life-saving education to the community—CPR, First Aid, and disaster response.

The American volunteer has spent weeks surveying land and refining his strategy, believing this initiative will serve as a vital lifeline for Cebu City.

Action over words

“The biggest challenge I face right now is the reliance on words without action,” Thornton said.

“Many express their support, but what I need are doers—individuals who are ready to convert their intentions into results, not just talk,” he added.

Thornton emphasizes that words alone won’t build the firehouse. He needs action from those willing to turn support into real results.

The American volunteer believes that those who put their lives on the line for the community deserve adequate facilities. His mission is to ensure they get the resources they need.

Determined to move forward, Thornton refuses to wait for change. If necessary, he will take decisive steps to make the firehouse a reality. That being said, Thornton seeks not only the community’s support but also the government’s help.

His work in Cebu City has strengthened his bonds with the people he serves. He sees firsthand the impact of volunteer firefighting and the enthusiasm of those who want to be part of the mission.

“Every time I respond to fires and emergency medical calls in the vibrant heart of Cebu, I’m greeted by warmth and gratitude from the community,” he said. Families approach him with appreciation, and children eagerly ask how they can join the cause.

When people ask where their firehouse is, volunteers have no real answer. Without a proper facility, they remain scattered, limiting their ability to serve efficiently.

Thornton is actively reaching out to organizations with a strong commitment to public service, including United Airlines, MedEx, AMR, and fire departments across the United States. He believes these partnerships will play a key role in bringing the firehouse project to life.

He also hopes to engage with former senator and professional boxer Manny Pacquiao and Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy, citing CCFV’s role as the emergency crew for Jo Koy’s concert in 2020.

“They did it with smiles on their faces and all for a whopping P2,500. Now, that’s bare bones cheap, but once again, these men and women are there when you need them; it’s time for us to show up for them,” he recalled.

To push the initiative forward, Thornton is developing a website and launching fundraising campaigns. “This work is long overdue, and it’s vital that we begin building momentum right now,” he added.

A life of service

The American volunteer’s dedication to service is rooted in his faith and unwavering commitment to helping others. He has spent over 20 years in public safety, beginning as a volunteer firefighter at the age of 10.

Beyond his work in emergency response, Thornton fathers six children, including three foster kids, embracing them as his own out of love. His devotion to his mission is guided by his belief that when God shows the way, one must follow with conviction.

“I don’t have all the money in the world, but love and action speak louder than wealth,” he said. “Together, we can build something that will save lives and create a lasting impact.”

