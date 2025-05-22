8 PDEA informants get P11.6-M cash reward

MANILA – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Thursday handed a total of P11.6 million cash rewards to eight informants.

Wearing full-face masks to keep their anonymity, the informants received their cash rewards in a ceremony led by PDEA Director General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez and the Private Eye Rewards Committee members at the PDEA National Headquarters in Quezon City.

The informants were identified only through their codenames.

Nerez lauded the informants for providing information that led to the successful conduct of nine anti-drug operations, resulting in the seizure of considerable amounts of illegal drugs and the arrest of high-value drug personalities.

Four informants received the biggest reward of P2 million each.

Among the reports they supplied to authorities resulted in the seizure of 49.705 kg. of shabu and the arrest of two drug personalities during a buy-bust operation at the South Green Heights Village, Barangay Putatan, Muntinlupa City on March 14, 2025.

They also provided information that led to the confiscation of 39.86 kg. of shabu and the arrest of one drug suspect in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pantok, Binangonan, Rizal on March 19, 2025.

The Operation Private Eye Reward Committee, composed of PDEA key officers and members from the business, academe, and religious sectors with proven integrity and probity, evaluated, deliberated, and approved the resolution granting monetary rewards to the informants.

“These private citizens took it upon themselves to report suspicious drug-related activities, not minding their own safety. To return the favor, PDEA assured them that all information received were handled with utmost confidentiality,” Nerez said.

“In a literal sense, vigilance pays off. Reliable information in exchange for monetary consideration. Imagine, if more members of the community are vigilant and proactive in combating the drug trade, a vast network of eyes and ears remains at PDEA’s disposal. It is definitely a huge boost for us considering our limited manpower.”

Nerez said the participation of the citizenry is crucial in transforming the country into a “Bagong Pilipinas” under the term of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.(PNA)

