Batang Pinoy: General Santos City to host nat’l finals in October

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 22,2025 - 08:24 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — General Santos City will host this year’s Batang Pinoy National Games, one of the country’s largest grassroots and LGU-based multisport events for young athletes.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) made the official announcement during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) forum earlier this week.

PSC Chairman Richard E. Bachmann confirmed the development alongside project head Dindin R. Urquiaga during a press conference held at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

Last year’s edition was hosted by Puerto Princesa City in Palawan.

In the 2023 Batang Pinoy Games, the Cebu City Niños delivered a strong performance, finishing sixth overall after five days of competition across 27 sports. Cebu earned 35 gold, 30 silver, and 40 bronze medals.

Pasig City emerged as overall champion with a dominant haul of 105 golds, 64 silvers, and 116 bronzes, dethroning previous titleholder Baguio City, which placed second with a 63-53-58 medal tally.

Quezon City rounded out the top three with 45 gold, 43 silver, and 45 bronze medals.

Cebu City’s gold medals came primarily from weightlifting, dancesport, gymnastics, and arnis, with additional wins from boxing, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, and futsal.

Cebu City fielded 410 athletes in the event, fewer than the 780 participants it sent to the 2022 edition held in Vigan City.

The upcoming Batang Pinoy meet will feature competitions in 27 sports in swimming, archery, arnis, athletics, badminton, 3×3 basketball, boxing, chess, cycling, dancesport, futsal, gymnastics, jiu-jitsu, judo, kickboxing, karate, muay, pencak silat, sepak takraw, soft tennis, tennis, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, and wushu.

