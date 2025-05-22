Cebu Classic owner breaks silence, vows commitment amid controversy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Amid swirling rumors, Cebu Classic team owner Voltaire Ora has spoken out, reaffirming his commitment to the team and its supporters following allegations raised by veteran sports journalist Snow Badua.

In a recently released statement, Ora addressed the online buzz triggered by claims that Cebu Classic players had gone unpaid for a month. While he acknowledged that some elements of the circulating reports were true, Ora emphasized that the team remains focused and united in the face of adversity.

“Management remains steadfast in its commitment to our players, coaching staff, and the broader goals of the team,” Ora stated.

“We understand the responsibility we carry and are fully engaged in creating a stable and high-performing environment.”

Ora’s remarks came in response to Badua’s claims, which sparked concern within the local basketball community. Ora sees the situation as a challenge the team is actively addressing.

He also opened up about his personal journey in the sport.

“There was a time I stepped away from basketball and was ready to move on,” he said.

“But when the opportunity to lead the Cebu franchise came up, it was an easy decision. My heart has always been with Cebuano basketball.”

Ora expressed gratitude to the team’s sponsors—WinZir, CSAS, and Bioderm—for sticking with them through the rough patch. He also called on fans and stakeholders to keep their faith.

“To our fans, stakeholders, and the entire Cebuano community: please know that our commitment to Cebu is unwavering,” he said. “We will continue to represent the city with pride, and we will give our all—every game this 7th MPBL season.”

Despite the off-court tension, the Cebu Classic delivered an emphatic 85–73 win over the Mindoro Tamaraws on May 16 in Marikina City, improving their record to 4–7 and moving up to 18th in the standings.

The team will look to carry that momentum into tonight’s game, when they face the 10th-seeded Pasay Voyagers (7–5) at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

