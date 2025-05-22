Baricuatro takes oath as governor, eyes ‘harmonious’ ties with Cebu City

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - CDN Digital Correspondent | May 22,2025 - 07:32 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor-elect Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro officially took her oath on Thursday, May 22, before Judge Anna Marie Militante at the Cebu City Sports Club.

During the ceremony, Cebu City Mayor-elect Nestor Archival and former Tourism Secretary Ace Durano were present to show their support for the incoming governor.

A day prior, Baricuatro revealed that she had appointed Durano as the province’s Special Adviser for Economic and Political Affairs.

Now that she has officially taken her oath, Baricuatro described this moment as the beginning of a “new era” for the province.

She also expressed optimism about a “harmonious” collaboration between the Province of Cebu and Cebu City, especially with Archival’s presence and support for their administration.

Among the joint efforts she mentioned was resolving the long-standing and controversial 93-1 issue.

The two leaders recently reaffirmed their commitment to uphold and implement a 2018 land exchange agreement, which would allow numerous informal settlers to legally acquire ownership of the properties they have been occupying for many years.

In a separate interview, Archival told reporters that he also sought a partnership with Baricuatro to fast-track the Metro Cebu Expressway (MCE) project, which was entrusted to the Capitol by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) last year.

The MCE will serve as a diversion road, connecting the cities of Carcar in the south and Danao in the north.

“Ako siyang gihangyo, nga ‘Gov, pwede ba nga mag-join forces ta? Naa imong mga engineer, naa akong mga engineer. Unya with the DPWH, mangita ta’g paagi nga madali because it will really help the ease traffic,” Archival said.

(I asked her, ‘Gov, can we join forces? You have your engineers, I have mine. Then with the DPWH, let’s find a way to speed things up because it will really help ease the traffic.)

When asked why she took her oath this early, considering that outgoing Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia will serve until June 30, Baricuatro explained that she wanted to focus on the transition of the administration.

As of now, Baricuatro has only announced Durano’s appointment but assured that the rest of her advisers will be made public once her list is finalized.

Meanwhile, during a special session at the Capitol yesterday, the Provincial Board failed to reach a quorum—or the required 10 members—to proceed with the deliberation on the proposed P1.2 billion Supplemental Budget.

Without addressing anyone in particular, Baricuatro remarked,

“Binli sad intawon ko ninyo” (Spare me some of the funds).

“Because we have to move forward, and we need to appropriate funds for our healthcare programs,” she added.

Baricuatro said she remains confident that the Board Members are responsible leaders who would not do anything to jeopardize the incoming administration.

“I have my faith in them,” she said.

Baricuatro also announced that a victory celebration will be held at the Provincial Capitol on July 1.

