Palace declares June 6 a regular holiday for Eid al-Adha

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has declared Friday, June 6 a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice).

Proclamation No. 911, dated May 21 and released to the public on Thursday, said, “following the 1448 Hirsh Islamic Lunar Calendar, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos has recommended that 06 June 2025, Friday, be declared a national holiday in observance of Eld! Adha.”

“Now, therefore, I, Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., President of the Philippines, by virtue of the powers vested in me by law, do hereby declare Friday, 06 June 2025, a regular holiday throughout the country, in observance of Eidul Adha,” it also read.

Eidul Adha is one of Islam’s two main holidays and falls on the 10th date of the Zhul Hiija or the 12th month of the Islamic calendar.

It honors the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

The June 6 holiday will give Muslims all over the country the chance to observe the event.

