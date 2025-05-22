cdn mobile

Palace declares June 6 a regular holiday for Eid al-Adha

By: Luisa Cabato - Reporter - Inquirer.net | May 22,2025 - 08:46 PM

June 6 holiday

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (Screenshot from Bongbong Marcos Facebook video)

MANILA, Philippines —  Malacañang has declared Friday, June 6 a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice).

Proclamation No. 911, dated May 21 and released to the public on Thursday, said, “following the 1448 Hirsh Islamic Lunar Calendar, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos has recommended that 06 June 2025, Friday, be declared a national holiday in observance of Eld! Adha.”

READ:

Marcos orders courtesy resignation of all Cabinet secretaries

Eid’l Adha: A celebration of peace and solidarity

“Now, therefore, I, Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., President of the Philippines, by virtue of the powers vested in me by law, do hereby declare Friday, 06 June 2025, a regular holiday throughout the country, in observance of Eidul Adha,” it also read.

Eidul Adha is one of Islam’s two main holidays and falls on the 10th date of the Zhul Hiija or the 12th month of the Islamic calendar.

It honors the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

The June 6 holiday will give Muslims all over the country the chance to observe the event.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Eid al Adha, holiday
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.