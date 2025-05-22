Transition teams meet for smooth power handover in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The transition teams from the outgoing and incoming city administrations in Mandaue City have officially convened to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.

The initial meeting was held on Wednesday afternoon, May 21, 2025.

Atty. Miguel Lumapas, executive assistant to outgoing Mayor Glenn Bercede, said the meeting primarily served as an introduction to the transition team of Mayor-elect Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano.

Key transition steps were discussed, including the turnover of vital documents such as the Commission on Audit (COA) report, the city’s development plan, and the budget plan. The official turnover is scheduled for May 30.

“The process has been smooth. The atmosphere was cordial and respectful, and the overall vibe was warm, not adversarial. We’re hopeful for a seamless transition,” Lumapas said.

During the meeting, current department heads were introduced to the incoming team. Some officials raised concerns about potential service disruptions during the transition.

Key departments—including city health, waste management, disaster response, and traffic management—warned that even brief service interruptions could significantly affect city operations.

Atty. Sally Malig-on, head of the incoming transition team and incoming city administrator, assured that the administration is taking steps to avoid such disruptions.

“These are frontline services, and we cannot allow their operations to be interrupted. Our Mayor-elect is fully aware of this and it will be taken into consideration in the implementation of the transition plan,” said Malig-on.

The departments have also been asked to prepare brief presentations for the next meeting to familiarize the incoming team with their core functions, current personnel plantilla, budget allocations, and expenditures to date.

In addition, it was agreed that personnel from the incoming administration will begin observing department operations in mid-June as part of an on-the-job training initiative to ensure a smooth handover.

Further meetings between the two transition teams are set in the coming days as both camps work collaboratively for a seamless shift in governance.

