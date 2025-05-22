Jerald Into faces Kazakh in WBC Grand Prix Round of 16

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino super lightweight prospect Jerald “Truman” Into continues to carry the Philippine flag in the prestigious World Boxing Council (WBC) Grand Prix as the tournament enters the Round of 16.

The undefeated 25-year-old from the Sanman-Quibors Boxing Gym is the last remaining Filipino in the competition.

He earned his spot in the next round with a convincing unanimous decision win over heavily favored American Ahmad Jones in the Round of 32 held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The judges scored the bout 59-55, 58-56, and 58-56 in favor of Into.

Into (12-0, 9 KOs), a former WBC Asian lightweight champion, now braces for a tougher test against Kazakhstan’s Sanatali Toltayev on June 21, still in Riyadh.

Toltayev, a decorated amateur with 73 bouts under his belt—49 of them wins—is unbeaten as a professional with a 3-0 record, including two knockouts. This will be his first time facing a Filipino fighter.

While Toltayev’s extensive amateur résumé presents a challenge,

Into holds a clear edge in professional experience. He has 12 fights to his name—all victories—compared to Toltayev’s three.

Into entered the WBC Grand Prix alongside fellow Filipinos Bryx Piala of Cebu and Crisalito Beltran, both of whom were eliminated in the opening round.

