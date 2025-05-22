5 Cebu City barangays declared drug-cleared by ROCDBC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A significant milestone in the campaign against illegal drugs was achieved after five barangays in Cebu City were officially declared drug-cleared by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC), following a deliberation held at the Cebu City Police Office on Thursday, May 22.

The officially declared drug-cleared barangays are T. Padilla, Bonbon, Pahina San Nicolas, Bulacao, and Poblacion-Pardo.

The declaration came after a rigorous deliberation by the ROCBDC, which included key representatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Police Regional Office 7, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Health (DOH), Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the local government of Cebu City, and the Cebu City Office of Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP).

Outgoing Cebu City Mayor Atty. Raymond Alvin N. Garcia also attended the deliberation and expressed deep gratitude and strong support for all law enforcement agencies and barangays for their commitment to combating crime and illegal drugs in pursuit of peace and order in Cebu City.

“I also make it a point to show myself to boost their morale. It’s important for them to see that the mayor has their back in fighting criminality, drugs, and illegal activities,” Garcia said.

Garcia also acknowledged how difficult it is for Cebu City to continue clearing its barangays of illegal drugs.

“I’m very happy because, for a highly urbanized city like Cebu City, achieving drug-cleared status is really difficult—especially with 80 barangays. In a highly urbanized area, the illegal drug trade is intense due to the large population in Cebu City,” Garcia said.

Jonah John Rodriguez, head of the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP), also echoed the challenges of clearing drugs from Cebu City’s barangays.

“Everyone on their (drug) watchlist must undergo our program called the ‘Community-Based Rehabilitation Program’… After that, they have to go through the aftercare program,” he explained.

“Then, there are many documentary requirements that we need to submit to the Regional Oversight Committee. Eventually, they complied. So, it’s a lot. Getting a barangay declared as drug-cleared is not easy,” Rodriguez added.

With this development, Cebu City now has a total of 39 drug-cleared barangays. The newly declared barangays—T. Padilla, Bonbon, Pahina San Nicolas, Bulacao, and Poblacion-Pardo—were previously classified by PDEA as “moderately” to “seriously affected” by illegal drugs.

The drug-cleared status is valid for one year, during which these barangays must take firm actions to maintain their status in accordance with PDEA’s mandate.

Rodriguez clarified, however, that being declared drug-cleared does not mean there are no longer individuals possibly involved in illegal drugs.

“It doesn’t mean that just because a barangay is drug-cleared, there are no longer any drug personalities… In fact, these barangays still need to continue their efforts,” said Rodriguez.

“They need to maintain their ‘drug-cleared’ status so that it won’t be revoked,” he added.

