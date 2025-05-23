Daily Gospel, May 23

This is the Daily Gospel for today, May 23, 2025, which is the Friday of the Fifth Week of Easter.
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint John 15, 12-17.
Jesus said to his disciples: “This is my commandment: love one another as I love you.
No one has greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.
You are my friends if you do what I command you.
I no longer call you slaves, because a slave does not know what his master is doing. I have called you friends, because I have told you everything I have heard from my Father.
It was not you who chose me, but I who chose you and appointed you to go and bear fruit that will remain, so that whatever you ask the Father in my name he may give you.
This I command you: love one another.”
Source: Dailygospel.org