Cebu governor, DILG exec issued show cause orders by Ombudsman

MANILA, Philippines — A show cause order against Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has been issued by the Office of the Ombudsman, asking her to explain why she should not be cited for indirect contempt for “continuously defying” the suspension order issued against her.

The Ombudsman said in an order dated May 19 but released to the media on Thursday that Garcia should respond to the order within five days of receiving it.

“Records show that you received a copy of the order on 29 April 2025 and despite the implementation thereof by this Office and its immediately executory nature, you have publicly avowed not to abide by the order on the suspension,” the document, signed by Ombudsman Samuel Martires, reads.

In a separate document also issued dated on the same day, the Ombudsman also ordered Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary for Public Affairs and Communications Rolando Puno to explain why he should not be cited for indirect contempt for “tolerating or consenting to the acts of defiance” of Garcia.

This stemmed from a report, where Puno said that the DILG will not act on the suspension order as it is still awaiting clarification from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) about the suspension order of Garcia.

Similarly, the Ombudsman said Puno must respond to the order within five days.

Garcia was slapped with a six-month preventive suspension by the Ombudsman, in an order dated April 23, stemming from a permit she granted to a construction firm that had no environmental clearance.

Comelec Resolution 11059 prohibited the suspension of elective provincial officers without prior approval from the poll body during the election period.

