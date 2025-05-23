Mike Rama seeks manual vote recount after loss to Archival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mike Rama is not yet done.

The former Cebu City mayor and defeated candidate in the May 2025 elections has filed a formal protest before the Commission on Elections (Comelec). He questioned the electoral process’s integrity and demanded a manual recount of votes.

Rama confirmed on Thursday, May 22, that he lodged the protest against newly proclaimed Mayor Nestor Archival and incumbent Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, alleging election irregularities and discrepancies in the automated vote count that he believed skewed the results.

He claimed that numerous voters had reported problems with Automated Counting Machines (ACMs) used during the May 12 polls, including mismatched ballot printouts.

“Daghang ni-reklamo. Defective ang mga makina. (Many complained. The machine is defective.) We need to open the machines and look at the real results,” he previously said.

Rama placed third in the mayoral race with 120,124 votes, behind Archival’s 256,197 and Garcia’s 176,967.

He accused his rivals of benefiting from technical issues, pointing to complaints from voters whose printed receipts allegedly did not match the candidates they selected.

“Mayor, dili man mao ang nigawas sa ako gibotaran,” one voter reportedly told him.

(Mayor, what came out was not the one whom I voted on.)

Rama first raised these concerns in a press conference on May 13, shortly after the proclamation of winners, where he publicly refused to concede.

“Do not force me to concede,” he said at the time, citing what he described as glaring flaws in the electoral process. “We waited for one hour. This is too much. What is going on? If you’re opening a very confidential machine, you have to ensure everything runs smoothly.”

He also questioned what he called a “suspicious disparity” between the vote tallies from the city’s northern and southern districts.

Rama stressed that his camp is not acting out of desperation but out of a duty to ensure transparency and accountability.

“Let’s not rush to conclusions. If there are questions about the numbers, we need to look closely and make sure everything is in order. The people deserve the truth,” he said.

His legal team, he added, is preparing to cite precedents and file the necessary motions to pursue his case.

“If the numbers don’t add up, if the trends defy reason, we must scrutinize,” Rama said. “We will do all necessary actions to reconcile the actual situation and the recent election result.”

Rama is expected to return to Cebu on Friday, May 24, and will hold a press conference to provide further details on the protest and the next steps in his legal challenge.

