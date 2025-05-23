Durano hits Gwen’s ‘self-promoting’ Capitol tourism shows

By: Pia Piquero - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 23,2025 - 09:26 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Province’s flagship tourism programs are set for a major overhaul.

Former Tourism Secretary Ace Durano criticized the Capitol’s Pasigarbo sa Sugbo and Suroy-Suroy Sugbo events, branding them as “more about self-promotion than tourism promotion.”

Durano, who has been appointed Special Adviser for Economic and Political Affairs by Cebu Governor-elect Pamela Baricuatro, said these legacy projects of outgoing Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia need rethinking.

He said the incoming administration will focus on authentic destination development that empowers local communities and improves visitor experiences, rather than showcasing personalities.

In an interview with reporters shortly after Baricuatro’s oath-taking on May 22, Durano stressed the need to enhance essential infrastructure and services, especially health and emergency response systems, in tourism zones.

“Unsaon man aron mudagay sila dira (tourists)? Facilities gyud, services, unya ang usa gyud nga akong nakita kani gyung health services, kaning emergency services,” Durano said.

(How can we make them stay there (the tourists)? It’s really about the facilities, the services, and one thing I’ve really noticed is the need for health services—especially emergency services.)

Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, launched in 2008, is a grand cultural showcase featuring dance contingents from Cebu’s towns and cities. Suroy-Suroy Sugbo, introduced in 2004, is a guided tour caravan across the province’s key destinations.

Both were signature programs of Garcia and staples in the province’s tourism calendar.

Durano said the next chapter of Cebu tourism will depart from these high-profile spectacles, instead prioritizing “honest-to-goodness” development that addresses on-the-ground needs.

This direction aligns with Baricuatro’s campaign platform, which centered on expanding healthcare access and improving local services, goals she now intends to integrate with tourism planning.

“Tourism development must go hand in hand with better health services and stronger support systems for our communities,” Durano said.

On May 21, Baricuatro and Durano met with transition team members and key officials to begin preparations for the turnover of power.

The team has formally requested the assistance of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Cebu Provincial Office to ensure a smooth transition from the outgoing Garcia administration, following national guidelines.

Baricuatro, who won a landslide victory backed by over 1.1 million voters, thanked the public for their trust and vowed to deliver “tinuod nga serbisyo (genuine service).”

“Lipay gyud ko nga magtinabangay ta isip mga Sugbuanon nga ang tuyo mao ang tinuod nga serbisyo. Kon magkahiusa ta, daghan gyud kaayong mahimo,” she said in a social media post.

(I’m truly happy that we’re working together as Cebuanos with the goal of genuine service. If we unite, we can really achieve so much.)

Durano, who headed the Department of Tourism from 2004 to 2010, said he is honored to join Baricuatro’s team.

“I’m excited to work with you, Gov Pam! It’s an honor to be part of your journey in providing the Cebuanos services they truly deserve,” he said.

The transition team, led by Atty. Edmund T. Lao is composed of professionals and policy experts committed to supporting Baricuatro’s vision of building a “new Cebu.” /clorenciana

