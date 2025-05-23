Cebu hosts global forum to boost Indo-Pacific maritime security

MANILA, Philippines — More than 100 officials from over 50 countries are currently gathered in Cebu for a conference aimed at strengthening multinational governance of Indo-Pacific security through the Indo-Pacific Regional Information Sharing (IORIS) platform.

IORIS, an EU-funded information-sharing platform, was developed and implemented by the EU-funded CRIMARIO project in 2018.

Since Wednesday, participants have been deliberating on key policy areas and exploring opportunities to enhance cooperation across a wide geographic area—from the east coast of Africa, through Asia and the Pacific, to Latin America.

Organizations and entities using IORIS will present a range of success stories, demonstrating the real-world impact of the IORIS platform, including the “interdiction of narcotics and other contraband, life-saving interventions during complex Search and Rescue (SAR) operations, and coordinated counter-piracy efforts, and addressing cooperation to combat illegal, unregulated and unreported fisheries.”

Launching new IORIS platform

Officials from Indo-Pacific countries will also witness the launch of the new IORIS platform, emphasizing its user-friendliness and advanced functionalities, which will further facilitate seamless communication, coordination, and decision-making among diverse maritime stakeholders.

According to EU Ambassador to the Philippines Massimo Santoro, the meeting reflects the enduring commitment of the European Union “to a peaceful, secure, and rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific, built on a foundation of the rule of law and respect for the UN Charter.”

“We are proud to support regional partners in building capabilities that ensure freedom of navigation and maritime resilience,” Santoro said.

Martin Cauchi Inglott, CRIMARIO II project director, meanwhile, said that the discussions will also center on enhancing connectivity between merchant shipping, naval forces, and coastal states.

“This was notably demonstrated by the success of IORIS in the Red Sea, where the platform facilitated communication among accompanying over 130 vessels since the crisis in the Red Sea,” Inglott said.

“This is why for the first time the maritime industry participates as observer during selected sessions of the meeting: a crucial step toward fostering closer collaboration between industry and government stakeholders,” he added.

Before the culmination of the conference on Friday, the participating officials will witness the ALALAYAN III maritime exercise, organized by the National Maritime Centre, and involving some 20 Philippine agencies.

The exercise aims to test and enhance the interoperability among national and local agencies, as well as to demonstrate their capability to coordinate and provide support in identifying and fighting maritime threats.

The communication and coordination among all agencies involved in the conference will be managed through IORIS, showcasing the platform’s ability to interconnect agencies at the national and regional levels.

Vadm Roy Echeverria, Director of the National Maritime Center, expressed excitement for the upcoming event, saying that “we will see what happens when agencies come together — not just to comply with protocols, but to truly collaborate, listen, adapt, and work side by side.”

“This year’s exercise is not just about drills or simulation; it reinforces a shared truth: no single agency or country can address maritime challenges alone. Our strength lies in our unity, in our commitment to a whole-of-government and whole-of-nation approach, and in our partnerships — both local and international,” Echeverria said.

Ondrej Vosatka, Program Manager at the Foreign Policy Instrument, European Commission, also said that they will continue to use the tools, knowledge, and networks they have developed to continue supporting regional maritime security and safety, even in the coming years.

“As this important event concludes, we celebrate not just its success, but the lasting partnerships and trust we’ve built across the Indo-Pacific in the past years,” Vosatka said.

