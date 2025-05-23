Baricuatro: ‘No need to change what works’ in Capitol workforce

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Governor-elect Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro said that sweeping changes are not on the horizon for the Cebu Provincial Government.

“We don’t have to change something that works,” Baricuatro told reporters during a media forum.

“Kung maayo man pagka butang na ang usa ka department, ang usa ka person, dili man jud necessary nga atong ilisan,” she added.

(If a department or a person is doing well, it’s not really necessary for us to replace them.)

Baricuatro addressed speculations of a major overhaul in the Capitol’s workforce and leadership structure following her landslide win in the May 2025 elections.

While she acknowledged that her transition team is currently assessing operations across departments, she stressed the need to maintain systems and personnel that have proven effective under the previous administration.

Asked whether political affiliations will affect her staffing decisions, Baricuatro said she is pushing for “colorless leadership,” and that public service must transcend political lines.

“I also have supporters from the other spectrum,” she said. “This is about collaborative governance. Regardless of color, we will work together for the betterment of the Province of Cebu.”

With her election, backed by a grassroots campaign and the endorsement of former President Rodrigo Duterte, Baricuatro is positioning herself as a unifier and reformist leader.

Oath

Baricuatro took her oath of office on May 22, 2025, more than a month ahead of the official start of her term.

She explained that the early ceremony was intended to prioritize transition efforts and ensure a smooth turnover from outgoing Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, who remains in office until June 30 despite a preventive suspension order.

The oath-taking was held at the Cebu City Sports Club and witnessed by key allies, including Cebu City Mayor-elect Nestor Archival and former Tourism Secretary Ace Durano, whom Baricuatro has appointed as Special Adviser for Economic and Political Affairs.

“This is the beginning of a new era for Cebu,” Baricuatro said in her speech.

She also expressed hopes for a harmonious relationship between Capitol and Cebu City.

Joint agenda with Cebu City

Among the top priorities in Baricuatro’s emerging agenda is the resolution of the decades-long 93-1 land dispute, which affects thousands of informal settlers.

Both Baricuatro and Archival confirmed that they will follow through with a land swap agreement made in 2018. This agreement is designed to help residents who have lived on certain lands for many years gain legal ownership of those properties.

The two also agreed to collaborate on accelerating the Metro Cebu Expressway project, a major infrastructure initiative turned over to the provincial government by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“Gov, can we join forces?” Archival recalled telling Baricuatro. “Let’s find a way to fast-track this. It will really help ease traffic.”

Funding in limbo

As Baricuatro eyes critical health and infrastructure projects, a delay in budget deliberations at the Provincial Board could pose an early challenge.

A special session scheduled to tackle the proposed P1.2 billion Supplemental Budget on Thursday failed to push through due to a lack of quorum.

Without singling out anyone, Baricuatro appealed to the Board: “Binli sad intawon ko ninyo.”

“Because we have to move forward, and we need to appropriate funds for our healthcare programs,” she added.

Still, she expressed trust in the current board members, saying, “I have my faith in them. They are responsible leaders who will not do anything to jeopardize the incoming administration.”

As she begins to form her official team, currently headlined by Durano’s appointment, Baricuatro said the full list of advisers will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, a victory celebration is scheduled on July 1 at the Provincial Capitol grounds to mark the beginning of her term. /clorenciana

