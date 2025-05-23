Ben&Ben returns to Cebu to open world tour this May 24

The Philippines’ biggest folk-pop band Ben&Ben is bringing their The Traveller Across Dimensions World Tour to Cebu on May 24, 2025 for a one-night-only performance at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino.

Cebu marks the first stop of their global album tour, which will also travel to Bacolod, Davao, and Lincoln, California throughout 2025. More locations and dates will be revealed soon.

“We are excited to bring the songs from The Traveller Across Dimensions to Cebu,” the band shared. “Listening to the songs live and seeing the accompanying visuals on stage will make the story behind the album truly come alive. We would love for our Liwanag community in Cebu City and its neighboring areas to experience this firsthand. We look forward to seeing you all this weekend.”

When asked why Cebu was selected as the opening stop of the tour, Miguel Benjamin reflected on their previous experience in the city: “Our last full-scale concert in Cebu was in 2023, and it remains one of the most memorable shows we’ve done. We were nervous at the time, knowing how much Cebuanos love music, but the warm reception we received really stuck with us.”

Inside the Album: The Traveller Across Dimensions

The Traveller Across Dimensions, released on November 29, 2024, tells the story of Liwanag, the Traveller, as she moves through three symbolic dimensions: Light (innocence), Energy (struggle), and Feel (maturity). The 12-track concept album has produced hits like Could Be Something, Autumn, and Tomorrow with You.

The songs reflect the various experiences of the band members over the past several years and showcase their growth as people, as songwriters, and as musicians. While their signature indie folk sound remains, the group dishes out city pop and electric beats not present in their previous songs. As the group evolves, so do their stories and their music.

For the Cebu show, the nine-piece band will perform tracks from The Traveller Across Dimensions, mixed with some of their past hits. Their latest single Saranggola will also be part of the setlist.

“We just want to say that this song means so much to us. This is one of our most favorite among all the songs that we have written together over our eight years as a band and as friends. We hope that this would be among your favorite songs, too,” Ben&Ben said.

Inside the Band: How Ben&Ben Makes It Work

Working as a nine-member band is no small feat, but for Ben&Ben, it’s the secret to their distinct sound and meaningful music.

“It’s like a cookbook,” said Andrew de Pano. “Each of us is an ingredient, and the songs are the dishes. Staying together this long has taught us how to work toward a shared vision.”

Of course, making it work as a group of nine isn’t always easy. Miguel put it simply: “If you want to go fast, go alone. But if you want to go far, go together.”

Agnes Reoma added, “Every artist has ego. But to make a band of this size work, you really have to set that aside. There’s no room for ego.”

A Message to Liwanag

As the band continues to evolve, they haven’t forgotten the people who’ve been with them from the start.

“Thank you for growing with us,” the band said. “We’ve changed so much over the years, and our fans have grown right alongside us. We’re also seeing a lot of new faces lately, especially kids, which is really heartwarming. So, hello and welcome to all the new Liwanag!”

The Cebu concert is made possible by Ovation Productions, a homegrown tour and concert promotions company.

“It is truly a joy and an honor to again work with the band for their Cebu show,” said Bogie de Guia, Director at Ovation Productions. “Having worked with them in their past events, we can truly say that their world-class talent deserves to be heard by more people. We promise to stage a great show for their fans here in Cebu.”

Catch Ben&Ben live in Cebu tomorrow, May 24, at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino. Tickets are still up for grabs, priced from PHP 1,000 to PHP 6,500. Grab yours now at www.smtickets.com before they’re gone!