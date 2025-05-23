Archival shrugs off Rama’s election protest – ‘All his imagination’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For Cebu City mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr., the election protest filed by former mayor Michael Rama is nothing more than a figment of the latter’s imagination.

“Basically, it’s all imagination actually. Imagination nang Mike,” Archival told reporters on May 22, just hours after Rama filed a formal protest before the Commission on Elections (Comelec). Rama questioned the integrity of the May 2025 automated polls.

Archival, who topped the mayoral race with 256,197 votes, said the people of Cebu had already spoken through the ballot and gave him the mandate to lead.

“Ang tawo sa Cebu nakahatag na sa ilang acknowledgement nga ako moy angay. Di na ko kinahanglan mag-focus ana [the protest], kay ari nako mag-focus sa unsay trabahuon,” he said.

(The people of Cebu have already given their acknowledgment that I am the right one. I don’t need to focus on that the protest anymore, because I will now focus on the work that needs to be done.)

Rama, who placed third with 120,124 votes behind Archival and outgoing mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, filed his protest before the Comelec, alleging discrepancies in vote tallies and defects in the Automated Counting Machines (ACMs). He is asking for a manual recount.

But Archival dismissed Rama’s allegations as baseless, particularly the claim that the machines were unreliable.

“Ang gusto man gud niya, ang tanan results all over the Philippines, usbon na niya. So how could it tell us nga kana rang ACM nato sa Cebu maoy naay dautan?” Archival argued.

(What he really wants is to change all the results across the Philippines. So how can he say that it’s only our ACM in Cebu that has something wrong?)

“Ang akong hangyo ni Mayor [Rama], fight nalang tas sunod nga election para mohunong nani,” he added.

(My appeal to Mayor [Rama] is, let’s just fight in the next election so this can finally end.)

He maintained that the supposed irregularities were not sufficient to cast doubt on the results and hinted at political motivations behind Rama’s move.

“No, mao lage na. I respect sa iyang imagination. Because this is are [his] imagination, diba. Ang number 2 [Garcia], wala man ni reklamo. Siya [Rama] naman nuon nga number 3,” Archival said.

(No, exactly. I respect his imagination. Because these are his thoughts, right? Number 2 [Garcia] didn’t even complain. Yet it’s him [Rama], who’s number 3, making the fuss.)

Still, he assured that his camp would face the protest through the proper legal channels.

“Yes, of course. Yes, we will,” Archival said.

Archival also made clear that the protest would not affect his assumption of office.

“Of course, yes, di gyud. Di gyud jud na. I’m sure, dili,” he said confidently. (Of course, no, definitely not. I’m really sure — no.)

Garcia: Move on, focus on Cebu’s progress

Outgoing mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who garnered 176,967 votes and conceded defeat after the election, was not surprised by Rama’s legal challenge.

“Wala pa [ko kabalo] but I’m not surprised, no, because wala man jud siya mo-concede,” Garcia said in a separate interview.

(I don’t know yet, but I’m not surprised because he really hasn’t conceded.)

“Entitled man siya to his own opinion, labi na nga naka-experience siya ug murag delay sa pag-cast sa iyang vote,” he added.

(He is entitled to his own opinion, especially since he experienced some kind of delay in casting his vote.)

While acknowledging Rama’s right to seek legal remedy, Garcia encouraged everyone to move forward.

“Iya nang katungod. Pero mas maayo nalang tingali nga we accept the results of the elections and then we help each other. Mao gyud na akong message,” he said.

(That is his right. But maybe it’s better if we accept the election results and then help each other. That’s really my message.)

Garcia also downplayed the protest, noting that legal challenges can take years to resolve.

“If there were really irregularities, your remedy is an election protest. But we all know it will take forever. Maabot nalang ang next election, dili japon na nila ma-resolve. Taas man kaayo, tedious man kaayo nga process,” he said.

(The next election will come, and they still won’t have resolved it. The process is too long and too tedious.)

Instead, he urged a focus on governance.

“Let’s just focus on improving and building Cebu City rather than waste our effort and time for the election protest,” he said.

Despite Rama’s claims of glitches, Garcia said he personally experienced no problems when he voted.

“When I voted, it was very smooth. Dali ra kaayo ko nibotar, dali ra kaayo na-print out. Wala man koy nakita [nga problema], so maybe lahi among perspective,” he said.

(I voted quickly, and the printout was fast too. I didn’t see any problems, so maybe we have different perspectives.)

Garcia added he saw no reason to question the results or file his own protest.

“That’s why wala nalang sad ko mo-entertain anang election protest.”

(That’s why I didn’t bother entertaining that election protest anymore.)

Rama stands his ground

Rama, however, remained firm in his belief that something went wrong in the May 12 elections.

In an earlier press conference, he said numerous voters reported that their receipts did not reflect their choices, casting doubt on the accuracy of the results.

“Daghang ni-reklamo. Defective ang mga makina. We need to open the machines and look at the real results,” Rama said.

(Many complained that the machines were defective. We need to open the machines and check the real results.)

He called for a manual recount, especially in areas with allegedly suspicious disparities between vote tallies in the city’s north and south districts.

He also denied acting out of desperation.

“We are not rushing to conclusions. The people deserve the truth,” he said. /clorenciana

